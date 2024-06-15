In a TikTok video, two children good up to no good after getting a treat to eat from their doting mother

Many people were thoroughly amused by the children in the video, showing they got up to no good

Netizens could not help but gush over the adorable children who got super messy while eating in the car

In a TikTok video, twin girls looked a mess. The naughty pair had just gotten some food while in the car.

A TikTok video shows twin sisters after they ruined the back of their mom's car. Image: @notsolotwinzz

Source: TikTok

The video of the twins left many people amused. In the clip, the little girls looked innocent despite the disaster they created.

Twin girls cause disaster in car

In a TikTok video by @notsolotwinzz, twin sisters were eating yoghurt, which ended up all over the back seat. The kids' naughty escapades went viral. Watch the Halloween video below:

South Africa entertained by messy twin girls

Many people thought the twin children were cute. Netizens could not help but make jokes about the twins' antics.

Emms said:

"I am happy I am not in this car, eish."

luyantvvd5d commented:

"Yhoooo hayi it’s hard to be a parent bafethu. they must know this is wrong though yhuuu."

N Ward wrote:

"They are so awesome, beautiful.,kids will always be kids...no matter what they do...these two angels are so adorable."

Baatile Mogashoa gushed:

"On their behalf 'askies mama'."

Pheza Mafuya was touched:

"Abase cute."

Ntombooo joked:

"The mission is complete in absolute silence, sorry mama."

