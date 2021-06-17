Shauwn Mkhize Shows Love to the Youth of Mzansi: "Stay Safe Guys"

Shauwn Mkhize wore an expensive 'school uniform' when she showed love to the youth of Mzansi on Youth Day

The reality TV star reminded the young people of the country about the sacrifices that the youth of 1976 made for SA to enjoy the freedom it has today

The Uzalo actress and businesswoman's fans took to her timeline to also with her a happy Youth Day and comment on her Fendi 'uniform'

Shauwn Mkhize showed love to the youth of the country during Youth Day on Wednesday, 16 June. The reality TV star donned a black and white 'school uniform' in commemoration of the special day in the history of the country.

The Uzalo actress asked today's youth never to forget the sacrifice it took for the country to be where it is now. She wished the young people of Mzansi a happy Youth Day.

Shauwn Mkhize showed love to the youth of Mzansi on Youth Day. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize took to Instagram and shared snaps of herself wearing her expensive Fendi 'school uniform' and even carrying a school bag. The businesswoman wrote on the app:

"It took blood, sweat and tears for us to enjoy the freedom we have today. May the fighting spirit of the youth of 1976 live in all of us and for future generations to come."

Khizo also reminded the youth to follow Covid-19 lockdown rules as the country is now back to Level 3 lockdown.

"Let’s use today to rest and reflect especially with news that we are now in lockdown alert level 3. Stay safe guys!!! Happy Youth Day South Africa."

He fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

ntando_lluvuno said:

"What a beautiful student."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana wrote:

"Good morning mommy dearest. Happy Youth Day, much love."

leeroy_sid commented:

"Mara this student in Fendi."

mfanaufikile_zwide said:

"You look younger than your age."

richiechukwu wrote:

"Happy Youth Day one of a kind. I love you so much, you are adorable and unique."

deigo_bell added:

"Happy Youth Day my sister. Thank you for all you do for the youth and the young ones around South Africa."

Shauwn Mkhize's son pledges to help students

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize's son Andile Mpisane celebrating his birthday on Monday, 15 March. The Gqom singer turned 20 on the day.

The reality TV star took to social media to start a cool initiative in celebrations of his birthday. Andile decided to give back to the community by gifting 20 university students with recurring debt R10 000 each.

He said in light of the current #FeesMustFall situation in Mzansi he has decided to help students this year. The star added:

"This year I would like to give back by gifting 20 university students that have recurring debt from 2020 with R10 000 towards their fees. You can also nominate someone in need of this financial aid."

Andile's excited mom took to his comment section to praise him for starting such an initiative.

