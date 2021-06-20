Weekly Wrap: Lady's Legwork Wows, My Yoki Yoki and a Double Story Shack

This week has been full of interesting news and for a change, there are not many celebrities featured. A woman wowed people with her dancy legwork, Vhudie Trends After Dropping 'Uthando' Featuring Idols SA's Karabo and a double story shack has people scratching heads.

In addition, an awkward grandma has added some much needed comedic relief to a very sombre moment, as she inappropriately salutes during what looks to be a SAPS funeral and Piet Rampedi, the Pretoria News editor who broke the scoop on the birth of Tembisa's decuplets, has finally spoken out.

1. Lady Wows With Amazing Legwork in Heels While Surrounded by Impressed People

A Nigerian lady has got many people talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a viral video that was shared on social media.

In the video that was shared by Worldofafrica.tv, the lady was surrounded by a lot of people who were wowed as she did the legwork dance in heels.

The lady got many screaming with her amazing dancing skills. Photo credit: Worldofafrica.tv

She's in a contest

The young lady wore a short gown and danced effortlessly to the excitement of her audience who kept screaming.

It seemed like a competition as tag number 6 was fixed to her gown while she did her amazing legwork moves.

2. My Yoki Yoki: Vhudie Trends After Dropping 'Uthando' Featuring Idols SA's Karabo

Vhudie has dropped his new single Uthando. The former Idols SA contestant worked with Karabo on the latest single taken from his recently released album titled, My Yoki Yoki.

Karabo is also a former contestant on the Mzansi singing competition. Vhudie's name has been trending since the single dropped on Monday, 14 June. Mzansi social media users have praised the rising star for dropping hot tunes.

3. SA Divided by Fancy Double Storey Shack: “It’s Beautiful Kodwa Ewu”

Anything is possible

Here in South Africa, one can see just about anything. A double-storey shack recently became the subject of a lot of conversations as many locals could not believe that someone out there actually decided to invest in it.

A glamorous shack

Heading online, a popular South African Twitter user, @Kulanicool shared a few snaps of the one-of-a-kind double-storey shack that in all honesty is quite a beautiful and marvellous sight to behold.

4. “Who’s Aunty Is This?”: Gogo’s Hilarious Salute Has Mzansi in Stitches

An awkward grandma has added some much needed comedic relief to a very sombre moment, as she inappropriately salutes during what looks to be a SAPS funeral.

In the short clip, shared by Twitter user @Marvin198530 it appears the old woman is sharing her respects at the burial of a public servant. Many policemen and women are gathered in absolute silence.

That is until magogo makes her way to the podium. Hoping to conform to police procedure, she shares her awkward attempt at a military salute. The silly moment causes a stir of laughter from onlookers, including uniformed members.

5. ‘Full Investigation’: Piet Rampedi Finally Speaks Out on #Tembisa10

Piet Rampedi, the Pretoria News editor who broke the scoop on the birth of Tembisa's decuplets, has finally spoken out.

Rampedi details an ongoing investigation

In recent days, there seem to be many claims stirring up on social media which seek to threaten the validity of Rampedi's breaking story.

Naturally, the journalist felt the need to defend his work and credibility, sharing that an ongoing investigation is looking into many surfacing issues, including the whereabouts of the decuplets, who currently cannot be located.

