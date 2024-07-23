Journeyman May Mahlangu’s Search for a New Club Might See Him End Up in the PSL
- After leaving Kazakhstan side FC Aksu in 2022, May Mahlangu could be heading back home to play for PSL side AmaZulu FC
- The 35-year-old has spent the majority of his club career overseas, and since 2014, he has played for eight clubs in various European nations
- Local football fans took to social media to say Mahlangu should rather hang up his boots instead of looking for a new club
Veteran midfielder May Mahlangu could soon play in the PSL despite being without a club since leaving Kazakhstan side FC Aksu in 2022.
AmaZulu, who believes they can win the PSL title next season, has reportedly shown an interest in the 35-year-old, who has played in countries such as Sweden, Romania, Belgium and Turkey.
May Mahlangu could join AmaZulu
Mahlangu is a target for PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:
According to a Soccer Laduma source, Usuthu, who missed out on signing Njabulo Ngcobo from Kaizer Chiefs, have emerged as the potential destination for Mahlangu.
The source said:
“AmaZulu is aware of May Mahlangu’s situation as a free agent, and enquiries have been made on his availability.”
Since 2014, Mahlangu has found it difficult to settle down after signing for eight clubs across Europe, while during his career, he played 18 times for Bafana Bafana.
Fans say Mahlangu is finished
Local football fans said on social media that Mahlangu should consider retiring instead of looking for a new club.
Kenny Makenzo is disappointed:
“What a wasted talent.”
Duncan Tladi says Mahlangu must retire:
“Haii, he is done; they must just leave him alone. He is over the hill now; he must focus on his business or coaching badges.”
Phulatjie Mabe backs Mahlangu:
“He can still do it.”
Johannes Soulman Mokgata does not rate Mahlangu:
“He is finished.”
Bongani Mgubela asked a question:
“Is this globetrotter still playing football?”
Thulani Serero could return to the PSL
As reported by Briefly News, former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero could return to the PSL after a 13-year absence.
The talented midfielder is a free agent after leaving UAE Khor Fakkan and has reportedly attracted interest from Richards Bay and AmaZulu FC.
