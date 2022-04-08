Sarah Langa has come after social media users who dragged her for her fashion choice at The Real Housewives of Lagos event

The famous digital content creator said fashion is all about individuality so she did not expect everyone to understand her look

Mzansi fashion police had put the stunner on the event's worst dressed looks for her eccentric look designed by Rich Mnisi

Sarah Langa has fired back at those who took aim at her out of the ordinary outfit at the launch party of The Real Housewives Of Lagos in Sandton on 7 April.

The socialite came under fire from Mzansi's fashion commentators, who pointed out that the fit did no justice to her body and face.

Reacting to Langa's fit, which Rich Mnisi designed, one peep wrote:

"Sarah Langa was definitely Rihanna inspired here but a total flop... beautiful colour; however, the entire assembly of her Disney costume is a miss... She hid her gorgeous face and her long sexy legs.️Call the cops, please, because wow."

Sarah responded to the trolls saying she was unbothered by their mean comments. She also added that she did not expect everyone to understand the fit. She tweeted:

"I completely get why it is not easy to get it. Individuality and intellectualizing beauty are uncomfortable."

She also added that fashion is about stepping out of the ordinary and pushing boundaries, TimesLIVE reports. She said:

"I think it's about pushing boundaries and versatility and putting yourself in an uncomfortable position. I love Rich, and I love his opinion from a creative standpoint and his take on fashion and how he expresses himself in a fashion sense."

