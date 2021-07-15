Curtain Call: 'Uzalo' and 'Durban Gen' Halt Filming Amid Protests

Uzalo and Durban Gen have decided to stop production while the province of KZN deals with the protests and looting that have been taking place

Both cast and crew of the respective productions have opted to put their safety first as the city of Durban is still in a volatile position

The provinces of KZN and Gauteng have been ransacked with lootings and protests over the last few days

The cast of Uzalo and Durban Gen have suspended shooting of both shows amid violent protests in KZN.

The two shows have opted to protect their cast and crew following the extremely volatile situation in the country, particularly KZN and Gauteng.

According to the Daily Sun, a spokesperson of the Durban Gen actors said:

“People looted Game that is next to our studio on Tuesday and that’s scary...We can’t risk our lives by going to work. They also burnt the nearby building. It’s hard.”

Likewise a spokesperson for the Uzalo actors said,:

“We are still going to starve. This is madness. We just pray that our shooting studios won’t be set alight as many buildings are on fire. Life is hard, and by the looks of things, it’s going to get harder. Let’s pray for Mzansi.”

The protests were sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma but escalated into uncontrollable looting and destruction of property.

Several celebrities have weighed in on the ongoing chaos, including Boity.

