Lamiez Holworthy has shared her touching life story about how it took her 12 years to build her career in the entertainment space

The Metro FM presenter praised her family, especially her mom, for the sacrifices they made while she was still trying to break into the cut-throat music space

The club DJ encouraged her followers to stop paying attention to social media naysayers and focus on building their careers and chasing their dreams

Lamiez Holworthy has taken to social media to share her life story. In her lengthy post, the media personality got real about her private life.

Encouraging her followers to follow their dreams, the Metro FM presenter shared that it took her 12 years to build her career in the entertainment space, adding that her success did not come overnight.

The club DJ told her fans that she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment law after matriculating in 2009 but couldn't because her mother was retrenched while she was doing Grade 11.

"Things went from okay to really bad overnight."

The stunner shared that her mom encouraged her to start DJing as she was sitting at home in 2010. Her mom also used to take her to gigs in a security van belonging to a company that her dad worked for at the time.

"To my mom having to choose between paying the electricity bill or buying me a pair of headphones (she chose the latter). Twelve years later and my family’s sacrifices to sit in the dark a little longer so that I could pursue my love for music is what pushes me to work as hard as I do."

Responding to trolls, Lamiez Holworthy shared that social media cannot break what it did not build.

"Block out the noise and focus on your focus," she encouraged her followers.

Peeps took to her comment section on Facebook to praise her for her encouraging words.

Lele Ellena Monyai wrote:

"I admire you a lot dear lady. You are a dream come true. From your experience and what you went through to be where you are. I believe that anything is possible and that one day even our dreams will come true."

Nondumiso Zwane said:

"Thank you Lamiez for the kind and caring words... I love what you do."

Murphy Boitumelo commented:

"Lamiez Holworthy you just made my day. I feel so much better after reading your story. We go through the most everyday. Thank you for the words of encouragement."

Shivuri Jowi wrote:

"Well said my lady. I admire you wholeheartedly. You are an inspiration to most us around the world. God bless you and your family."

Zamathembu Pearl Mvelase added:

"With your words of wisdom and encouragement you have woken up something in me. Thanks for being such an awesome and inspiration philanthropist."

Lamiez Holworthy opens up about how Live AMP changed her life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about how Live AMP changed her life. The final episode of the SABC 1 music show was filmed last Friday.

The TV presenter bagged the presenting gig four years ago. She reflected on how she has been able to inspire young girls through the show. She said she has been a role model to many township girls who rock their natural hair just like her.

She said being part of the programme proved that being different is something to have pride in, according to TshisaLIVE. Lamiez Holworthy shared that she also used to spend thousands of rand on weaves just to fit in.

