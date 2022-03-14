Zikhona Sodlaka took to her social media to announce her new partnership with Renault SA for its Duster SUV brand

The actress on the Showmax telenovela, The Wife , shared pictures with her Duster in tow, and fans loved every bit of it

Followers enjoyed the announcement of the upward trajectory and headed to her mentions to gush over her and the fresh ride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka is the latest Mzansi celeb to juggle her role on the small screen with a marketing stint as an ambassador for a leading local or international consumer brand.

Sodlaka recently partnered with French automobile and motor carrier manufacturer Renault's South African operation for its distinctive Renault Duster SUV.

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka has joined Renault as a partner. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

"We can't deny that as South Africans, especially if you travel to both the suburban and rural parts of the country – and in this case, I'm one such person –one has to go home.

"To do so, I need a reliable car and the Renault Duster is extremely fuel-efficient, which makes it the perfect car for me," said thespian on the sidelines of a recent Renault SA Pop-Up day event.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The new range of the Duster has two petrol engines on offer – 1498 cc and 1330 cc, available with both manual and automatic transmission. With the car's fuel efficiency top of mind for Zikhona amid soaring petrol prices, the Duster has an average mileage of 16 km per litre depending on the variant and fuel type.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, the actress gushed over the public reception to the high-strung role of Mandisa that she plays on the hit Showmax Original telenovela.

"It caught me by surprise, but I love being South African. I love belonging to this country, and for people to say 'yes' to me and to see them as invested in the story as they are, means they see themselves in it," said Zikhona.

Taking to social media to unveil her latest big deal, the actress shared a couple of photos with the stylish car in tow. The viral pictures attracted almost 12 000 likes at the time of publishing and were captioned:

Netizens take in scenes

Her followers gushed and headed to her mentions in their numbers to react to the snaps. Many praised the pairing while others patted her on the back for her role on The Wife. Take a look at some of the comments below.

@jtthevoiceSA wrote:

"Been a fan of your work for the longest time, and I have to say, you are killing your role on #TheWife. It's like am watching you for the first time! Keep shining, sis."

@MA_PHUMO84 said:

"I would never buy a Renault car but you look great in one. sis' wam'. My mom's Renault has been sitting in the garage [and] needs atleast 25K to fix. Renault car parts are so expensive."

@PitsiAfrica added:

"Befitting. Congratulations. Do give us some recommendations once you have test driven a few more vehicles."

"Keep Hope Alive": Mapula Mafole encourages Mzansi to persevere

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that actress Mapula Mafole is spitting some truths as she attempts to give her followers some motivation, something which of late seems to have become a rare commodity.

The thespian, known for her role as Mapula on the then-popular e.tv soap drama Rhythm City, whose final episode aired on 16 July last year after 13 years on the small screen, decided to share some welcome advice online amid a testing time in the entertainment industry.

Since the soap's canning, Mapula has pursued her passion for the DJ booth and polishing up her skills, TimesLIVE reported. But as she navigates the vast music entertainment space, she is making sure to drop gems on anyone interested enough to listen.

"If you give up, it is guaranteed to never happen. If you keep trying, you might achieve your dreams. You have to keep hope alive," she wrote on Twitter.

Source: Briefly News