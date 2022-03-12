A new car owner has taken to the Twitter streets to flex his dazzling prize to his followers on the bird app

The tweep, @dearbheki, posted a picture of himself gearing up to drive out in his new prize at the dealership

Saffas wasted little time heading to the mentions to raise a glass to "Becky with the good car" for the win

A new flashy car owner has hit the streets of Mzansi in his enviable prize to paint the town red, but not before flexing his achievement to his followers online.

The Twitter user, @dearbheki, was the envy of his 8 880 tweep friends as he announced his new acquisition by sharing pictures that show him getting ready to drive his Kia out from Johannesburg's Randburg dealership in Gauteng.

A new car owner has hit the streets of Mzansi and flexed his prize online.

Source: Twitter

"OMG, I bought a car," read the caption.

Appearing relaxed in his grandest summer outfit – a golfer, shorts and flip flops – he sports his biggest, brightest smile. The whip, on the other hand, seems to be more of a little secret as it remains under its black cover with a massive white bow over the top.

Saffas gush over prize

The spectacular scenes ensured the post attracted rave reviews. At the time of publication, it had amassed 13 000 likes, 600 retweets and 300 comments. Briefly News took to the comments strip as Mzansi gushed over the local's massive win.

@moe_suttle wrote:

"Omg, b***h? I love this for you. Congrats, Becky with the good car."

@jasminejabari said:

"Congratulations, so proud. This is personal because I know you. Love this for you."

@zulu_guy added:

"Bheki from Bolt is that you? Congratulations."

