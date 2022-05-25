The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape plans to suspend its provincial legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela

The suspension follows allegations of fraudulent activity relating to irregularities around allowances that emerged

The political party has given him 24 hours to respond to the chair of the provincial executive about why he should not be suspended

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has plans to suspend the speaker of the provincial legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, from the political party’s activities. Mnqasela is being investigated after claims of fraud against him emerged.

He was made aware of the suspension through a letter handed to him by the provincial executive committee on Tuesday 24 May. The committee said it found sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to Mnqasela’s fraud allegations.

DA plans to suspend Western Cape speaker Masizole Mnqasela following fraud allegations. Image: @mnqasela/Twitter & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The fraudulent activity relates to irregularities around subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance which were detailed in an investigation report by the Federal Legal Commission. According to the letter, published by News24, Mnqasela’s suspension would be to avoid or limit embarrassment to the political party.

It further said that his participation negatively impacts the image of the DA. Mnqasela has 24 hours to provide a letter, detailing why he should not be suspended, to the chair of the provincial executive.

The possibly suspended senior member of the party earlier refused to step down from his position and said it would be an admission of guilt. Mnqasela also claimed that he was ambushed by the DA, IOL reported.

The allegations of corruption occurred when the party provided documents to the Hawks after whistle-blowers informed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde of the irregularities linked to Mnqasela’s spending.

Mzansi reacts

Social media users were angered by the allegations and said if they are found to be true then Mnqasela should be jailed:

Mickey Rocka said:

“I'm not a DA supporter but they must do this we are tired of incompetent leaders driving south Africa to the ground.”

Pheeha Mohlabeng wrote:

“It seems like all these politicians are all the same.”

Ron Joubert posted:

“If found guilty he must go to jail.”

Ronald Rgm Makhubela added:

“The majority of us lack discipline, that's a reason why they are suspending and firing us left and right, we need to change.”

More bad news for Zweli Mkhize, name comes up during multimillion rand tender scandal, under investigation

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the former minister of health Zweli Mkhize has been dragged into another scandal which is being probed by the Special Investigating Unit. Mkhize was named in connection with a tender that skyrocketed from R3.5 million to R114 million.

An investigation revealed that an irregular contract was awarded to Universal Security Services (USS) for the running of forensic risk services, Operation Unembeza by the provincial treasury, News24 reported. The investigation conducted by the SIU was completed in February last year and disclosed that the irregularities were noted in 2007.

