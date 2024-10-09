A mother took to social media to showcase her October budget, and people were impressed by it

In the video, she gave a rundown of her expenditure and savings for her two kids, and it grabbed many's attention

South Africans reacted to the woman's clip as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One South African woman shared her personal budget for her kids, and people were impressed by the lady's expenditures and savings.

A South African woman broke down her October budget for her kids in a TikTok video. Image: @blessedmom2025

Woman shares October budget

The lady who goes by the handle @blessedmom2025 showcased a book where she drew out her children's budget. The mother of two said her kids both receive child support grants, which are R530, but for both of them, they amount to R1060.

@blessedmom2025 said she spends R800 for the month on her daughter and R440 on her son. She broke it down from hair to school fees, transport, food and other essentials. The mom shared with her viewers that her son, who is in Grade three, receives R10 from her father, and she had advised him to save at least R5.

The woman revealed that her son had saved up R250 from July till October, and she opened up a fixed account for him that is 32 days, where he gets R18 in return.

@blessedmom2025 told her viewers that she had been buying shares for herself and her children. In the clip uploaded on TikTok, she also showed off her vision board and how much she had managed to save for the year. The stunner's ability to save money and generate more income amazed many.

Take a look at the video below:

SA shows interest in the woman's financial budget

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the woman's video, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Kamo said:

"Please explain the process of buying shares."

Katlego Leso added:

"I tap into your financial discipline."

Paulinetshose wrote:

"Morning, your videos are educational. Wow, I didn't think about something like Thanks, sister. God bless you."

Jacobeth Sono525 commented:

"Not me listening throughout when I have zero kids."

