One lady showed off her massive weight loss journey and impressed many people on the internet

The stunner showed herself in a graduation dress vs how she looked in it after losing weight

Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section with compliments, while others inquired about more info

A woman took to social media to showcase her impressive weight loss journey, and people were amazed by the results.

A lady flexed her massive weight loss journey in a TikTok video. Image: @leboga58

Source: TikTok

Woman tries on graduation dress again after losing weight through banting

The TikTok user @leboga58 shared a video showcasing herself before losing weight. The young hun revealed to her viewers that it was a graduation dress.

@leboga58 said that the dress she wore back then on her graduation was size 40, and she weighed 122kg. She went on to say that last year, in October 2023, she began her journey to lose weight and started banting, and a year later, she tried on that same dress. Now she weighs 78kg and is size 34, all thanks to banting.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @leboga58 said the following:

"My journey was me versus me, and it's still me versus me. Never compare yourself with someone else, but compare yourself with yourself. Trust me, it works."

Take a look at the woman's weight loss journey in the video below:

SA is impressed with the lady's weight loss video

Many people reacted to the woman's clip and thanked her for sharing her tips, while others shared their struggles with losing weight.

Entelo said:

"I started banting this morning, and I just had two muffins for lunch."

Tsiree3 added:

"I started Banting this year in February, and I was 86kg and nw m 74kg."

Grace0901 expressed:

"I love Banting, but there are too many rules. Once you leave it, you gain two the story of my life. You can't even eat food from a family gathering."

Una wrote:

"Impressive! Keep up the good work."

Maureen Majoro was impressed:

"My mouth is on the floor, wow!"

MaiKamo commented:

"Wow."

Woman shows off her inspiring weight loss journey in a video, peeps are wowed

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

TikTok user @simplyjann took on an incredible journey of losing weight, and the young lady flexed her new body on the video platform. @simplyjann shared a video of herself looking fit and healthy. In the clip, she first shows herself after and before losing weight.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News