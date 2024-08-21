"Where Did You Buy It?": SA Wonders About Man's Under R1k Vacuum Cleaner

A young man from Gauteng shared with TikTok users that he bought himself a vacuum cleaner for under R1 000

The local gentleman assembled the cleaning machine and gave it a try for people to see

People on the internet loved how affordable the vacuum cleaner was and rushed to the comment section with their questions

A man bought a vacuum cleaner for under R1 000 from Takealot. Images: @thabo.sehunoe

Source: Instagram

Keeping a home spotless often means spending a small fortune on cleaning supplies and gadgets. However, one smart Gauteng man managed to save a few rands by buying an affordable cleaning device, sparking interest among online users.

A neat price

Thabo Sehunoe, who uses the handle @thabo.sehunoe on TikTok, uploaded a video of himself unboxing a brand-new vacuum cleaner on the app. While he did not share the price in the video or caption, he stated in the comments that he purchased the Sokany vacuum cleaner for R970.

What he did mention in his caption, though, is that he bought the item from Takealot.

Thabo assembled the new machine and got to cleaning his stunning home.

Watch the video below:

Affordable vacuum cleaner interests homeowners

Members of the online community took to the video's comment section to marvel at the item's price and post queries.

@charnellesolomons did not see that Thabo noted the store in the caption when they asked:

"Where did you buy it?"

An excited @buhleklaass shared:

"Oh, I am definitely getting this. Thank you."

@melaninraki showed how appreciative they were when they said:

"This is a work of art. Thanks for the plug."

@rato_jnrambition laughed and commented:

"Why are you showing me this day before payday?! I don't need a vacuum."

When @zama_bz asked if the vacuum cleaner works on wet and dry carpets, Thabo responded:

"Just dry."

@winzla01 told the public:

"It would have been so nice if it were cordless."

