A Mzansi lady, Sandra Nancho, ordered a Daisy Ella Ladies Safety Steel Toe Women’s boot from Takealot but received a dusty old pair instead.

A Mzansi lady was devastated after receiving a worn-out Takealot order. Image: @sandraorr

Source: TikTok

The baffling delivery floored social media users, and some confirmed that Takealot workers swapped certain orders with their old personal items.

Mzansi flawed by Takealot scamming customer

Although online shopping has been around for a while, using the different platforms is still quite tricky. Shein is one of the most popular online stores, making it easier for customers to purchase their favourite products.

Takealot operated long before Shein and Temu, but itheir customers complain about their flawed services. The online shop has introduced a next-day delivery, but a Mzansi lady couldn’t care less about that after she got scammed.

A woman, Sandra Rancho, was looking for safety footwear when she stumbled across a decent women's boot by Elle Safety Footwear with a rubbery feel that was as good and comfortable as Walkmates. Sandra placed the order without thinking twice as she was expecting everything to run smoothly.

When the lady received her order, she almost fainted in disappointment. She did a messy TikTok unboxing, tossing the shoes in and out of the box. The boots look nothing like the ones displayed on the app.

They swapped her order with used boots that were placed in a box and delivered. The shoes delivered were worn out, dusty, and unpleasant, to say the least.

Sandra shared her disappointment on TikTok with the caption:

"Takealot when I catch you, at least I got a refund."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Takealot scamming woman by exchanging order

Social media users were floored and concerned by Takealot's scam and commented:

@LinkyMN explained:

"I’m so dead, I used to work at Takealot and I use to see the employees/ contractors exchange their working boots with customer orders, it was a movie."

@Ginger🦋shared that:

"They were exchanged by delivery guy."

@Ande amaTshezi 🥰(Ndery) was puzzled:

"Why is it dirty?"

@MbaliMndebele🇿🇦 suggested:

"They should have some sort of systems that protect such things from happening, don't these warehouses have cameras kanti?"

