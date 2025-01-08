A man on TikTok showed off his new Balenciaga dupes from Temu and went viral with 8 million views

He claimed to dislike his purchase and threatened to never buy from the Chinese online store

Social media users shared their opposing thoughts and raved about the futuristic shoes in the comments

Temu has become one of China’s biggest online retailers after Shein, selling everyday items at low prices.

TikTokkers were stunned by futuristic Balenciaga sneakers from Temu. Image: @fbabygoat

Source: TikTok

From furniture to fashion, the store has it all and occasionally offers its loyal customers coupons and free shipping.

Man shows off Temu’s Balenciaga dupes in viral TikTok

A TikTokker trended after he showed off his latest Temu purchase. The chap bought the Balenciaga dupes that happened to be Bluetooth sneakers.

The shoes had options to play music and different coloured LED lighting at the heels. The customer claimed to loathe his vibrant purchase and threatened to never support the online Chinese store again:

“I will never buy from Temu again.”

Social media users opposed his rant by raving about the shoe and showing interest in buying it soon rather than spending a fortune on the designer version at a Balenciaga store.

The video generated eight million views in a couple of days.

Watch the video below:

Social media users rave about Temu Balenciaga dupes in viral TikTok video

TikTokkers were head over heels for the shoes and shared their thoughts in a thread of 2.1K comments:

@Samu_03🏎️😮‍💨 said:

“Give it to me, please, and tell me where I can buy it.”

@Mauri was confused by the man’s rant:

“What is the problem?”

@stavio was a big fan of the sneakers:

“I would buy them; they are sick.”

@★𝒻𝒶𝒾𝓉𝒽★ commented:

“I will buy from Temu again.”

@† confessed:

“I would low-key prefer to have this than the original.”

