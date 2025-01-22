A man associated with the Durban University of Technology shared a clip of young men and women visiting the institution in search of placement

In a video shared online, the guy offered advice to those who had not applied for tertiary placements but were hoping to walk in

His post attracted many comments from social media users, many of whom expressed concerns about their application as they had not yet heard about the institution

Following the recent celebration of the class of 2024's remarkable 87.3% pass rate, the number of those seeking to further their studies at local institutions has increased significantly.

A local man shared a video under his TikTok handle @mashobanemediaproduction showing a large crowd of young people standing outside Gate 3 at the DUT, hoping to further their studies in 2025.

SA tertiary institutions face massive influxes

The video, shared by @mashobanemediaproduction, shows a large crowd of young people gathered outside Gate 3 of the institution on Steve Biko Road, hoping to secure admission. While showing the scene, he advises those who have not applied, hoping to walk in at DUT, not to attempt, emphasising that the institution is already whole.

He reiterates this point, adding that even students who pass with multiple distinctions are unlikely to be accepted.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi students worry about acceptance at universities

The clip garnered nearly 800 comments from social media users who expressed sadness over the sight of the crowd of young people hoping to further their studies. Some users asked questions about their applications, and others suggested TVET institutions, noting the shortage of universities to accommodate all the matriculants.

User @pweedy_hun said:

"My status says programme full angaz ukuthi benzene (I don't know what to do); please help."

User @__Ntando shared:

"Guys advise the kids to go to TVET...not everyone will gain entry at a university."

User @Ayarh❤️@MaMbulazi added:

"I've been offered i-offer from DUT and I accepted it last year before 3 December. Am I on the safe side."

User @PhilaMashaba079641899 commented:

"Government must build at least another 4 Universities."

User @Buttercup💋 said:

"Asiyeni (let's go) to TVET or credited private colleges, if you can afford. Le (this is) i-off☹️.

User @ChuckNorris said:

"Life after matric."

