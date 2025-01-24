South African Woman Vents About Temu Addiction, Video Sparks Reactions in Mzansi

One woman in Mzansi went viral on social media for expressing her addiction to shopping on Temu

Briefly News takes a look at the negative effects of being addicted to online shopping and more

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

One lady in Mzansi took to social media to share her frustrations with her growing Temu addiction.

A South African lady vented about her Temu addiction in a TikTok video. Image: @hustlerdee87

Source: TikTok

Woman vents about Temu addiction

In the video, the woman opens up about her constant urge to shop on the popular online store Temu, which has quickly become a go-to platform for millions worldwide.

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @hustlerdee87 showcased all the fantastic things she purchased from the famous online shop and expressed that she paid a total of R650 for all the things she got.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said the following:

"I am addicted to Temu hleng."

@hustlerdee87's clip quickly became a hit on the platform, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Negative effects of online shopping addiction

According to the Addiction Center, online shopping addiction may be present in a person who lies about their spending and buying habits, conceals purchases from loved ones, and engages in compulsive online shopping.

Addiction to online shopping can negatively affect a person's finances, relationships, and mental health.

With the convenience and accessibility of online shopping, people can buy from anywhere at any time, making it easy to develop unhealthy shopping habits. Excessive shopping can lead to severe financial hardship and strain on relationships.

Take a look at the video of the woman venting below:

SA reacts to woman's online shopping addiction

People took to the lady's comments section to share their thoughts on her video, while some inquired for more information.

DinnyDimpleface shared:

"Mara tax yona it's way too high bathong I was shocked for purchase of R345 paid R217 tax."

Popla inquired:

"Hi darling so tax ya teng e jwang hle?"

User wrote:

"I am obsessed with Temu."

Eunice Mogano commented:

"Their products are very good I buy my clothes there, wanna try kitchen items."

A South African lady vented about her Temu addiction in a TikTok video. Image: @hustlerdee87

Source: TikTok

South Africans show off Temu orders

The online store Temu did a number on this young South African woman, who shared a video of her online purchase gone wrong.

One young South African woman who was allegedly duped by the online store Temu flexed her order for the world to see.

A woman's animated Temu haul video has captured Mzansi's attention, bringing laughter and authenticity to online shopping reviews.

Source: Briefly News