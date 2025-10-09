Samora Mangesi opened up about his sobriety journey on his new podcast, The Best of Me

The former Umhlobo Wenene radio star was taken off air after allegations that he was intoxicated

Now, he has shared his journey with sobriety and spoken up about the sole purpose of his podcast

Former Umhlobo Wenene star Samora Mangesi has spoken about his sobriety journey. Image: Samora Mangesi

Radio star Samora Mangesi has launched a podcast titled The Best of Me. This platform is aimed at discussing his sobriety journey. He also invites guests who wish to share their stories about resilience.

Taking to social media, Samora shared the very first episode, which is titled Maintaining Friendships in Sobriety. In 2022, Samora, who hosted the show Iqonga Labatsha on Umhlobo Wenene, was taken off air after allegations that he was under the influence.

Following an internal investigation, he was cleared, but he disputed those claims, saying he had taken heavy medication.

Now, fast-forward to 2025, Samora has decided to get candid about that period of his life.

Samora on sobriety

In the X video, Samora posed a question to his followers: "What's your poison? A question often shrugged off with a drinks order; however, when did you last check in with your friends? How much do you know about the people you cheer with? So tell me, what's YOUR poison? "

In the first episode, Samora Mangesi shared the turning point in his life, saying he had to do some self-reflection and decide if this is how he wanted to be known.

“One of the thoughts I had was whether this is how I want to be known. It’s one of the questions I asked myself before I stopped drinking: Is this how you want people to speak about you?” he revealed.

Samora also emphasised that his platform is not to discourage people from drinking alcohol altogether, but it is mainly to help them see where they can improve with their relationship with it.

"I do not want to be that person who tells people not to drink, but this is a 'sober curious platform'. But ultimately, if you have ever woken up convincing yourself that you have stopped drinking, or are scared to check your bank balance. If you have woken up next to a person you do not recognise, then maybe it is time to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol," he said.

He returned to the airwaves on 7 May 2022, after the investigation found him not guilty of going to work while drunk.

Benni McCarthy speaks on sobriety

In a previous report from Briefly News, sports icon Benni McCarthy opened up about his decision to stay sober. His story was inspired by his childhood experiences, and he emphasised his commitment to being a positive role model for his family and providing a safe, healthy environment.

McCarthy also advocates for the No Excuses campaign, promoting accountability and ending alcohol-fueled violence.

Speaking at a radio interview, the footballer vividly remembers the destructive consequences alcohol had on his family dynamics, including his father's violent outbursts. Mzansi peeps praised the soccer legend for his resilience and strength.

