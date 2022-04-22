Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Samora Mangesi is set to return to radio after allegations that he was intoxicated while on air

The media personality took to social media to claim that he had fallen sick and had taken heavy medication before going on air

According to media reports, Mangesi, who was suspended, has been cleared following an internal investigation

Samora Mangesi came under fire from Umhlobo Wenene FM listeners, who alleged that he was heavily intoxicated during one of his shows. According to many social media users, the radio personality sounded awkward during an episode of Iqonga Labatsha earlier this month.

Samora Mangesi will return to Umhlobo Wenene FM next month after he was accused of being intoxicated while on air. Image: @samoramangesi

Following the accusations, Mangesi was temporarily suspended from his duties and the SABC had to carry out an internal investigation.

According to TshisaLIVE, a senior executive confirmed that thorough investigations had been completed and Samora will be gracing the airwaves once again.

"Umhlobo Wenene FM management can confirm that the investigation on the matter concerning Mangesi has been completed, and he will be back on air on May 7."

Mangesi took to social media to rubbish claims that he was drunk while at work. He explained that he sounded distorted because he was not feeling well and had to take heavy medicine. He explained:

"I had taken ill so I started a regiment of medication which seemingly wasn’t working or not working fast enough for me to be okay by 6pm. Determined to honour my date with the listeners of Umhlobo Wenene FM, I added more medication. This rendered me incoherent and thus delivering an extremely messy and substandard product on air, which led many to believe I was intoxicated."

The media personality issued a heartfelt apology to his listeners and followers. He also asked them to set their reminders for his come back as it will be one for the records. He said:

"I urge you to circle that date on your calendar because it’s going to be a return for the books."

