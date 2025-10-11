SA Floored by How Young Lady Handles Dating Scary-Looking Blesser

A young South African woman opened up about how she handles dating a scary-looking blesser

More women were inspired by her confession and shared their experiences with sugar daddies and how they deal with unbearable moments

The youngster’s post went viral on TikTok and garnered over half a million views and over 5K reposts

A young South African woman, Sesii Makoya, shared a reality that many other Mzansi ladies related to.

The youngster explained that she could not handle looking at her blesser with sober eyes, so she frequently took an alcoholic beverage to cope with his appearance:

“POV: When I have to take the drink to bed and keep the room dark because the blesser looks scary. Father, forgive us for these sins.”

After her confession, Makoya garnered 629K views from people who related to her stories. Mzansi men were stunned by how many women had tales to tell related to having a relationship with a blesser after taking a look at the comments.

Common reasons young women look for blessers

When young women get into relationships with older men, it is normally for financial gain:

Poverty and financial struggle

For many girls, especially in disadvantaged communities, blessers are seen as a way out of financial hardship. They might help pay for tuition fees, rent, or even family support. Economic inequality makes it easier for blessers to exploit financial dependence.

Desire for status, validation, or luxury

In the social media age, wealth and aesthetics are tied to status and self-worth. Young women often feel pressured to look put together or live a certain lifestyle.

Blessers offer young women access to things they could only dream of. They offer them branded fashion, luxurious cars, travel, and other things glamourised online.

Emotional or psychological factors

Some youngsters seek affection, attention, or validation from older, confident men. A blesser might play a fatherly or protector role, especially for those from unstable family backgrounds.

SA women share experiences with dating blessers

Social media users related to Makoya’s story and shared their stories in the comments:

@valeriemasingi wrote:

“He looked at me in the middle of the night and asked if I loved him. I thought he was going to turn into a snake.”

@Raphiri_Motsoraps❤️ shared:

“The tongue thing while kissing? Oh no, I’ll pass.”

@K-Amira commented:

“I just cover my face with blankets sometimes.”

@laylow said:

“I actually have a good-looking one. He’s my actual type.”

@PAT@ma4n😘 wrote:

“With a big tummy and tiny legs. That time you were sipping down that expensive whiskey to get drunk quickly.”

@Thee Wig Clinic confessed:

“My last one made me physically gag every time he leaned in. I said enough then and there, and now I have a wig business ngoba NO!”

@Thando N 🌸❤️ remembered:

“And they never miss allowance date, yho, I miss mine.”

