Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune raised concerns about rival clubs inflating transfer prices whenever Amakhosi show interest in a player

Khune urged the PSL to introduce Financial Fair Play regulations to level the playing field across all 16 top-flight clubs

Chiefs are struggling to complete a move for Stellenbosch FC's Langelihle Phili ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign

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Khune calls for Financial Fair Play in the PSL as Kaizer Chiefs face inflated transfer fees ahead of the 2026/27 season and their return to CAF competition. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has publicly called for the introduction of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations in the Premier Soccer League, warning that Amakhosi are being systematically priced out of the transfer market by rival clubs.

Speaking on the issue, Khune pointed to a pattern in which selling clubs significantly raise their asking prices the moment Kaizer Chiefs register interest in a player. Fees reportedly double or even triple as a result.

According to Sportswire, Khune said,

"Unfortunately, whenever they show interest in a player, the price seems to double or even triple."

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Chiefs Struggle to Land Transfer Targets

The concern is not theoretical. Polokwane City winger Oswin Appollis was linked with a move to Chiefs before completing a surprise transfer to city rivals Orlando Pirates at the start of last season.

Amakhosi are now facing a comparable obstacle in their attempt to sign Stellenbosch FC's Langelihle Phili, with the club's valuation of the young star acting as a significant barrier.

Khune stressed that strengthening the squad is a matter of urgency. Chiefs are set to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz during the 2026/27 season.

So far, the club's recruitment has been restricted to free agents, including defender Thabo Moloisane, who departed Stellenbosch FC, and former Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

"They will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, they need to strengthen the squad.

"But, as we all know, it is not always easy for Kaizer Chiefs to go into the market and sign the players they want," Khune said.

Itumeleng Khune has called for Financial Fair Play in the PSL after claiming Kaizer Chiefs are charged inflated fees. Image: Steve Bardens - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

He called for the introduction of Financial Fair Play to give all the clubs a chance to compete fairly.

"I think in South African football we need to introduce Financial Fair Play because some teams are able to sign players while others are unable to compete on an equal footing," Khune said.

"I think we need to revisit that and activate it to ensure fairness across all 16 teams in the PSL."

Khune's comments have reignited debate around transfer practices in South African football. While Financial Fair Play is not currently part of the PSL framework, the former Chiefs captain believes it could improve competitive balance across the league.

Kaizer Chiefs could land major transfer windfall

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs could be in line for a significant transfer windfall if winger Glody Makabi Lilepo completes a reported move to Moroccan side AS FAR.

AS FAR are reported to have increased their offer for the Congolese international to US$1 million (about R17.7 million), almost double the reported €500,000 Chiefs paid to sign him from Valenciennes in January 2025.

Source: Briefly News