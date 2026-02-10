The South African military has been ranked as the 40th strongest in the world and the fourth strongest in Africa after Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria

A study conducted by the Global Firepower Index showed the difference between various militaries across the world, their strengths, and weaknesses

The report also showed that South Africa had a considerable number of able-bodied people, should conscription be enforced in the country

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African military is ranked the fourth strongest in Africa and the 40th strongest in the world after dropping a few points for the past few years.

According to the Global Firepower Index, South Africa was ranked 40th in the global ranks of military power. The military has 68,731 active frontline personnel and 29,350 reserve personnel. South Africa only has 248 combat tanks, 181 aircraft, and 63 naval vessels.

South African military ranking in Africa

The South African military ranked fourth in Africa behind Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria, which are first, second, and third, respectively. South Africa fell from third in 2024 to fourth in 2025 and 2026. The report also reported that almost 15 million citizens in the country are fit for service should conscription laws be enforced.

The country's total military might includes two fighter aircraft, 81 trainer aircraft, 11 transport aircraft, two fighter aircraft and 97 helicopters, of which 10 are attack helicopters. The military also has 23,024 armoured fighting vehicles, 434 towed artillery, 248 combat tanks, 201 rocket projectors, and 52 self-propelled artillery. The country's navy has 63 assets, and these include three submarines, four mine warfare vessels, four frigates, 10 unspecified vessels, and 42 patrol vessels.

South Africa's defence capacity

The country's ability to protect and keep the country safe has come under scrutiny. Analysts stated in early January 2026 that the weakened state of the country's military means that it would be unable to defend itself should a threat materialise. Analyst Dean Wingrin said that years of a declining budget, loss of critical capabilities, and erosion of operational skills left the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) compromised.

A retired army general, Roland de Vries, said that the SANDF and the South African Police Service are incapable of defending the country. He said that the SANDF lacked the capacity to defend the country and its citizens against emerging threats. He also said that the developments in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry pointed to deep-rooted problems within the police and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to understand the nature of the threats South Africa faced.

