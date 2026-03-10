“Brazil Leader Loves Cupcake:” Ramaphosa and Lula’s Bromance Moment Takes Over the Internet by Storm
- Ramaphosa and Lula's warm embraces and smiles during an official state welcome had the internet swooned, and social media was flooded with reactions
- South Africa and Brazil moved R32.5 billion in trade last year, and this visit was about pushing that number even higher
- A business delegation covering everything from mining to pharmaceuticals made the trip to Brazil alongside Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa got a welcome in Brasilia that the internet could not stop replaying.
On 8 March 2026, Ramaphosa arrived at the Palácio do Planalto in the Brazilian capital for a two-day state visit. It was hosted by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The occasion was a formal diplomatic engagement, but the chemistry between the two leaders made it anything but stiff.
The visit ran from 9 to 10 March. It was called to deepen ties between Mzansi and Brazil across trade, energy, defence, science and tourism. Ramaphosa made the trip at Lula’s personal invitation. He brought along eight cabinet ministers and a sizeable business delegation. The goal was to turn the longstanding friendship between two Global South heavyweights into real economic results.
Ramaphosa and Lula: a friendship built over years
The warmth on display did not come from nowhere. South Africa and Brazil formalised their partnership through a Declaration of Strategic Partnership back in 2010. The two countries have been deepening ties through the South Africa–Brazil Joint Commission ever since.
Lula and Ramaphosa have crossed paths at BRICS summits, G20 gatherings and IBSA forums on multiple occasions. Lula attended the BRICS summit in South Africa in 2023 and returned for the G20 in Johannesburg in 2025. By the time Ramaphosa landed in Brasilia, the two men were allies who had built a rapport across years of multilateral diplomacy.
A TikTok clip that captured the moment
TikToker @athigeleba shared the clip of the welcome bromance moment on 9 March 2026. It has gained more than 9,000 likes at the time of this report. The footage showed the unscripted energy between the two presidents. Lula raised his hands and brushed Ramaphosa’s head. Smiles and embraces had the feel of old friends reuniting rather than heads of state meeting on schedule.
Watch the bromance in the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the moment
Briefly News compiled a series of comments under the post from social media users who clearly were impressed by what they were seeing.
@youcantmakethisup commented:
“I love to see friendship like this. Your president is so kind. Sending love from Canada. 🥰”
@Tinix🇿🇦 wrote:
“Their friendship is so authentic. If all world leaders behaved like this with no egos, this world would be so much better.”
@Ntombi Legal 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:
“These two love each other, and it is beautiful to watch. 🥰”
@Pk🇿🇦 wrote:
“Strong leaders don’t always need to shout, threaten, or bully. Sometimes a handshake or embrace can represent stronger diplomacy than any show of force.”
@user2675400990391 commented:
“This president of Brazil, the love he has for our cupcake is too great. He loves Cupcake”
