“Our President Loves Us SA”: Tswana Girl Steals the Show After Taking Walk With President Ramaphosa
- A young Boitshoko Secondary School learner took a walk with President Ramaphosa in Cape Town and told him exactly what her school achieved in matric last year
- The North West schoolgirl told Ramaphosa she studies economics and business, and that her father plays a hands-on role in helping her prepare for school
- Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng, Potchefstroom, serves over 1 500 learners, and its reported 95% matric pass rate sits well above the national average of 88%
A young girl from a North West school walked with the President of South Africa in Cape Town in February and did not waste a single second of his time.
The girl is a learner at Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng, Potchefstroom. She came face-to-face with President Cyril Ramaphosa outside Parliament in Cape Town. She told him that her school’s matric class pulled off a 95% pass rate the previous year. She also mentioned that she studies economics and business.
School punches above its weight
Boitshoko Secondary School is a public no-fee school situated in the Ikageng township. It has over 1,500 learners and 50 teachers. The school runs on a student-to-teacher ratio that would make most education experts nervous. And yet, the results keep coming.
In the North-West province, no-fee schools recorded an overall pass rate of 87.3% in the latest matric cycle.
Her father sits with her regularly to help her with her schoolwork. Research shows that family and community support plays a central role in matric outcomes. Encouragement from parents and siblings is directly linked to academic achievements. For many learners in township schools, that support is the difference between a pass and a dropout.
Mzansi could not scroll past
TikTok user @athigeleba posted the clip on 28 February 2026, and the internet did what the internet does with a story this good.
People in the comments were not just impressed by the girl’s confidence. They were moved by what she represented. A young Tswana girl, dressed in her culture and holding her own with the President.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the encounter
Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the TikTok post below.
@Ohhhh Teme commented:
“Our President is low-key a content creator😂”
@mandee wrote:
“Yoh! That girl is representing seTswana very well.”
@Ntate Kaphatso Lekaota💪🏾 said:
“No one can make me hate this man.🤣😂🤞🏾”
@Jones noted:
“Our President loves us SA.”
@Renky commented:
“The way our president spoke fluent Tswana to make her comfortable.🥰”
