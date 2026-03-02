A young Boitshoko Secondary School learner took a walk with President Ramaphosa in Cape Town and told him exactly what her school achieved in matric last year

The North West schoolgirl told Ramaphosa she studies economics and business, and that her father plays a hands-on role in helping her prepare for school

Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng, Potchefstroom, serves over 1 500 learners, and its reported 95% matric pass rate sits well above the national average of 88%

A young girl from a North West school walked with the President of South Africa in Cape Town in February and did not waste a single second of his time.

Tswana girl shared a rare moment with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town. Image

Source: TikTok

The girl is a learner at Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng, Potchefstroom. She came face-to-face with President Cyril Ramaphosa outside Parliament in Cape Town. She told him that her school’s matric class pulled off a 95% pass rate the previous year. She also mentioned that she studies economics and business.

School punches above its weight

Boitshoko Secondary School is a public no-fee school situated in the Ikageng township. It has over 1,500 learners and 50 teachers. The school runs on a student-to-teacher ratio that would make most education experts nervous. And yet, the results keep coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the North-West province, no-fee schools recorded an overall pass rate of 87.3% in the latest matric cycle.

Her father sits with her regularly to help her with her schoolwork. Research shows that family and community support plays a central role in matric outcomes. Encouragement from parents and siblings is directly linked to academic achievements. For many learners in township schools, that support is the difference between a pass and a dropout.

Mzansi could not scroll past

TikTok user @athigeleba posted the clip on 28 February 2026, and the internet did what the internet does with a story this good.

People in the comments were not just impressed by the girl’s confidence. They were moved by what she represented. A young Tswana girl, dressed in her culture and holding her own with the President.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the encounter

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the TikTok post below.

@Ohhhh Teme commented:

“Our President is low-key a content creator😂”

@mandee wrote:

“Yoh! That girl is representing seTswana very well.”

@Ntate Kaphatso Lekaota💪🏾 said:

“No one can make me hate this man.🤣😂🤞🏾”

@Jones noted:

“Our President loves us SA.”

@Renky commented:

“The way our president spoke fluent Tswana to make her comfortable.🥰”

South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: News24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

More articles about President Ramaphosa

Source: Briefly News