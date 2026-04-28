GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE— A mother from Gqeberha listened helplessly as her husband and her son allegedly brutally assaulted her other son to death after accusing him of stealing his younger brother and father's money on 26 April 2026. The money was later found under the victim's brother's mattress.

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A woman was devastated by the murder of her son. Image: Frazao Studio Latino

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, Nombayiselo Gatshu's son Siyabulela was allegedly assaulted in the evening after a disagreement over money turned violent. Siyabulela's younger brother, Thembani, who has a twin brother, entered the home and started looking for his R2,000. He could not find it. Thembani started accusing his brother of stealing the money. Siyabulela denied taking the money and helped look for the money.

Fight over money turns violent

However, tensions exploded and Thembani allegedly assaulted Siyabulela. Their father came home and Gatshu said he was drunk. He also allegedly started assaulting Siyabulela. Gatshu attempted to intervention but was also assaulted with a stone and chased her. She said her son called out for her during the assault. She later managed to gain entry into the house and found her son on the floor in a pool of blood.

Siyabulela was rushed to the Dora Nginza Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The money was later found to be under Thembani's mattress. Thembani and his father were arrested and charged with murder. They will appear before New Brighton Court on 29 April 2026. A similar incident occurred in the Free State where a man was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister and stabbing his mother on 16 May 2025. He accused his sister of stealing his money and stabbed her fatally.

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Source: Briefly News