A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his elder sister and stabbing his mother in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State, on 16 May 2025

It's believed that he accused his sister of stealing his money and stabbed her and his mother when the mother tried to intervene

The South African Police Service tracked him down and arrested him the following day, and he's expected to appear in court

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A Free State man was arrested for killing his sisters. Image: AlexRaths

Source: Getty Images

PHUTHADITJHABA, FREE STATE — A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his sister and stabbed his mother viciously in Bluegumbosch, Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State on 16 May 2025. He was arrested a day later.

Free State man kills sister

According to the South African Police Service, the man and his sister were arguing over money. He accused his sister of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from him. Their mother tried to intervene in the fight, and he allegedly became aggressive. He took a knife and stabbed his sister, killing her. His mother tried to stop him and he turned on her, stabbing her on the right cheek, shoulder and forehead.

The suspect then ran away and went into hiding. His mother and sister were rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, the sister succumbed to her injuries, and the mother is currently recovering. The police traced and arrested him a day later. He was charged with murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The murder weapon was found on the scene.

The police cuffed a Free State for allegedly killing his mother. Image: krisanapong detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

A 21-year-old was arrested after he allegedly killed his teenage brother in Vianeen Village in Limpopo in June 2024. He was arrested and appeared before the Phalala Magistrates Court for stabbing his sibling in the back during a heated argument.

Two siblings were arrested in Limpopo in November 2024 for allegedly killing an infant. The woman reportedly gave birth to the child, and the following day, the child was stabbed with a sharp object. The police found the body of the little child on the premises.

Crime statistics in South Africa

According to the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, crime in South Africa experienced a slight decline in the previous quarter between October and December 2024. Addressing the media on 21 February, he said the murder rate decreased by 9.8%. Mchunu added that there was a 3.2% drop in attempted sexual offences and a 3.3% decrease in rape cases. South Africa was ranked as the country with the second-highest murder rate in Africa in December 2024.

Teenager poisons brother to death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ikemetse Tsheole reportedly killed his brother with rat poison in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on 31 January 2025. He reportedly threatened that he would do horrible things to the family, but was not taken seriously.

During his court appearance, the court heard that he was taking medication for schizophrenia. However, he was also allegedly addicted to drugs.

