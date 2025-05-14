The South African Police Service are questioning a teenager after an eight-year-old child was raped at a school in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga

The incident happened during a singing competition, nd her teacher reportedly ignored the learner's attempts at reporting the incident

South Africans and community members are furious that the incident happened and that the teacher refused to act

South Africans were angry that a teacher did not report the rape of a little girl. Images: Djavan Rodriguez and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

DULLSTROOM, MPUMALANGA —A teenager has been questioned after an eight-year-old child was raped at a school in Mpumalanga. Residents and netizens were fuming that the child's teacher refused to report the incident.

Teenager questioned in Mpumalanga school rape

According to eNCA, the child, a learner from the Mpilontle Primary School, was attending a singing competition in Belfast when she was violated. A case of rape has been opened with the South African Police Service. The incident happened at the Petro Rand High School on 8 May. The little girl was allegedly bullied by a group of children. They then targeted her and allegedly violated her.

A teacher allegedly caught the perpetrator red-handed and warned the child not to report it. The learner reportedly told her teacher what had happened, and she replied that it was none of her business. Her mother noticed her withdrawn demeanour and was alarmed that she had wet her bed. Her child eventually told her what happened and she was rushed to hospital, where she is recovering, but is struggling to walk.

A Mpumalanga child was victimised at a school. Image: Fizkes

Source: Getty Images

Community members furious

Members of the community demanded that the teacher who refused to report the incident be held accountable. They protested outside the school on 14 May and called for her to be removed. A community member said she could not be trusted with her children.

Recently, a seven-year-old child from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape was raped, allegedly on the school premises. The incident, which happened last year, came to light earlier this year after her mother opened up about it on a podcast.

The school's principal was accused of not cooperating with the investigation and not reporting the incident. However, the principal, through his representatives, AfriForum, opened up about the incident and denied that he did not cooperate.

South Africans livid

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were angry, and some felt hopeless.

Surprise Prino Nkwinika said:

"Currently, there's nothing that makes us proud as South Africans. A lot of disturbing things are happening in this country. As citizens, we are confused about how to fix it because the government doesn't care about its people."

Zaida Hartley said:

"We are too soft on the perps, and the victims have to live a lifetime of torture. They don't just get over it."

Nomthandazo Mphahlele said:

"The things our children are going through in this country. There is no law in South Africa."

Pamella Mafa Pamiesh said:

"Blaming the government won't help. We need to stand together as a nation."

Mahlengi Hlengi Q Khuboni said:

"Kids are now raping other children, instead of protecting them as their siblings. We are doomed!"

Limpopo scholar driver arrested for rape

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Limpopo scholar transport driver was arrested for the alleged rape of a five year-old child in 2025. The driver appeared in court in April.

The incident reportedly happened inside a school in Lebowakgomo after he had dropped off the other children. The victim told her grandmother despite the suspect threatening the child.

