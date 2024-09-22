A multidisciplinary unit conducted a three-day operation in the Eastern Cape, maintaining law and order in the province

9,202 vehicles and 34,428 people were searched during the roadblocks, and over R1 million in fines were issued

Those arrested in the operation were wanted for a variety of crimes including murder, rape, and robbery

487 wanted suspects were arrested during a law enforcement operation in the Eastern Cape. Image: @SAPoliceService.

EASTERN CAPE - 487 wanted suspects have been brought to book thanks to a multidisciplinary operation.

The operation, which involved the South African Police Service, Department of Health, Provincial Liquor Board, immigration officers, and others, sought to maintain law and order in the province.

The multidisciplinary unit, which consisted of more than 3,600 members, conducted the operation over three days. It focused on districts bordering four provinces: the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, and Northern Cape.

Hotspot areas patrolled

The units conducted high visibility patrols over the three days, focusing on hot spot areas where they also conducted roadblocks.

They also visited liquor outlets and second-hand goods dealers to check their compliance.

During the roadblocks, 9,202 vehicles and 34,428 people were searched. Over R1 million in fines were also issued to motorists.

487 suspects arrested

The operation also led to the arrests of 487 wanted suspects for various crimes. These include those wanted for murder, attempted murder, robbery, rape and other less serious crimes. Suspects were also arrested for possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. 192 undocumented people were also arrested.

What items were confiscated:

Four unlicensed firearms

1,018 mandrax tablets

15kg cocaine

2,215,208 kg dagga

296221 items, which include electronic and audio-visual equipment

What citizens had to say

Haridasen Kisten:

"Well done. More of this type of operation is needed."

Qhubokuhle Mduduzi Ntuli-Mnyango added:

"Bravo, our SAPS. You are making us proud!! Keep it going. Stronger all the time, everywhere, without fear or favour."

Masixole MK Ketshengane was nervous for no reason:

"Even though I know I'm clean, the heartbeat rate when I'm caught up in a roadblock is unexpected."

@RSAComments wanted to see more convictions:

"@IanCameron23 once said that there is no success without conviction. South Africans are not impressed by arrests; we are impressed by convictions. I want to encourage you to post continuous updates of convictions on all your posts that indicate arrests. @Senzo_Mchunu_"

Ammunition and live grenades seized

A police operation in Mpumalanga recently seized live ammunition and hand grenades.

The operation focused on the Dientjie area, where suspected illegal miners were operating.

The miners fled the area when police drew closer, leaving the items behind Briefly News previously reported.

