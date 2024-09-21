The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga embarked on Operation Vala Umgodi in the Ehlanzeni district

The police confiscated live ammunition and hand grenades, and the suspected illegal miners fled the scene

South Africans praised the police, and many exclaimed that the new police minister was doing an excellent job in fighting crime

MPUMALANGA — Suspected illegal miners fled from the Ehlanzeni District in Mpumalanga on 20 September after the South African Police Service descended upon the area during an Operation Vala Umgodi expedition.

Grenades, live ammo found

According to the South African Police Service, the operation, led by District Commissioner Major General Dorah Xaba, focused on the Dientjie area. When the suspected illegal miners learned that the police were closer to the area where they were doing illegal mining, they escaped and fled the scene.

The police confiscated two hand grenades and live ammunition. The province's acting Commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the recovery of the items and said the discovery of the military-grade items was a concern. He also issued a warning against illegal miners.

SA praises SAPS

Netizens on Facebook waxed lyrical about the South African Police Service's efforts to clamp down on illegal mining.

Uche Saenchez said:

"In all honesty, the new minister is doing something better so far."

Themba Mthizo said:

"It's war. We are in a war zone."

Raolane Moshoma May Chomie said:

"Great job."

Tshephang Ralenyena asked:

"Where on earth did they get the hand grenades?"

Hlakudi Kgalema Hlakudi said:

"Well done, SAPS."

Lucky Fakude said:

"This is terrorism, and it shows how weak our security forces are, especially the SANDF."

Nyathi Mmdue asked:

"Where do people get such dangerous things?"

