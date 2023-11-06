Eben Etzebeth, the famous Springbok rugby star, is making headlines once more, but this time it's not for his rugby skills

In a viral TikTok video, the rugby legend was asked by a curious fan to show off his ululation skills

To everyone's surprise, he did an impressive ululation, leaving fans impressed by his unique set of skills

Springbok Star Eben Etzebeth has impressed fans once again in a video. Images: @Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth, one of the star players of South Africa's Springbok rugby team, showcased his fun-loving side when a fan asked him to ululate at a hotel.

Eben Etzebeth ululates

This lighthearted encounter, captured on video, was uploaded by TikTok user @katlego_play on his page. The cute clip has resonated with many South Africans and brought smiles to their faces.

The viral video shows Etzebeth responding to a fan's request with a spirited and impressive ululation, displaying his playful and down-to-earth personality. South Africans, known for their love of ululation as a form of celebration, were thrilled to see the rugby icon joining in the fun.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves Etzebeth

As South Africans continue to enjoy the video, it reminded them that even the toughest athletes can bring joy. Etzebeth's infectious spirit has left many entertained and appreciative of his playful nature.

People from across the country flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Nuh kaSfiso said:

"Kodwa elizabedi."

@T K joked:

"Now I know why they call him Elizabedi."

@Samukelisiwe Goge commented:

"He has been around Siya for long, we can tell."

@Clemey asked:

"Why is everyone bumping into him except me?"

@ Kabelo praised:

"Elizabedi phinda again again!!I ’m dusted."

@Bill clapped:

"So many talents in this man."

@Shireen shared:

"I keep telling everyone… he is the best."

