The Springboks recently made the country proud after winning the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand's All Blacks

On their way back home from France, the Boks are said to be travelling economy with other regular passengers

The Major League DJz addressed the Boks not flying in a private flight and Mzansi called them out for being unnecessary

The Major League DJz are being called out for saying the Springboks should be flying privately and not "with everyone." Images: majorleaguedjz, bokrugby

Source: Instagram

Not a week goes by without the Major League DJz being trolled. This time it's not their outrageous fashion sense but their take on the Springboks allegedly travelling economy class. The DJs believe that the SA government failed the Boks who shouldn't be travelling "with everyone."

Online users attacked the DJs, saying they see nothing wrong with how the Boks travel.

Major League DJz speak on Springboks flying economy

The Major League DJz' Twitter (X) account has posted some controversial tweets that make you wonder which of the twins is behind the messy posts.

As the Springboks come back to South Africa for their trophy tour, the twin DJs spoke on the Boks travelling economy class with regular people and not in a private flight:

"Not even a private flight for our South African world rugby champions. Flying public with everyone, hayi khona."

Mzansi weighs in on the Major League DJz' take

Online users did not support the Major League DJz' comment about the Boks and proceeded to trash their opinion:

Shimza01 said:

"Then you cry 'our tax money.'"

mwamwa_lish responded:

"You guys associate success with being above everyone else. Niphakeme for nothing and it's not even cute."

iamkagi_styles commented:

"I don’t know which between you is Major and League, but one of you is not that bright."

