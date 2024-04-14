Eben Etzebeth is a decorated rugby player who plays for South Africa's national team, the Springboks, and the local team, the Sharks. Eben has also played club rugby abroad, becoming a sought-after rugby player worldwide. How much money does Eben Etzebeth make? This article details Eben Etzebeth's net worth, other assets, and personal life.

Eben Etzebeth's net worth is reported as R38 million. Photo: David Rogers and Paul Harding (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eben joined Ikey Tigers from the University of Cape Town in 2011 and progressed to play for the Stormers in 2012. In July 2015, he ventured abroad to play for NTTdocomo RedHurricanes Osaka, a famous rugby club in the Japanese Top League. Eben has also been a Springbok player since June 2012.

Eben Etzebeth's net worth and bio

Full name Eben Etzebeth Nickname 'Elizabedi' Date of birth October 29, 1991 Age 32 years at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Anlia van Rensburg (2023) Ethnicity White Gender Male Weight 117 kg Height 203 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Harry Etzebeth (father, mother unknown) Children One daughter Profession Rugby player Education Tygerberg High School and Tygerberg High School Native language Fluent in English and Afrikaans Net worth R38 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

After some downtime, Eben left the Japanese team and Joined the French rugby union team, Toulon, in 2019. He remained there until 2022, when he returned home to play for the KwaZulu-Natal team, the Sharks.

Eben Etzebeth’s salary per month

Considering his successful career, how much does Eben earn? SASSA Loans reported that Eben Etzebeth's annual salary is between R14 million and R17 million and that his monthly salary is R1.69 million.

Knowing his impressive monthly salary, what is Eben Etzebeth's net worth? The abovementioned SASSA Loans article reports his net worth in Rands as R38 million.

Other sources report different values. Mywage.co.za reported that Eben Etzebeth’s salary is R21 264 871,00 per year, making it difficult to determine the exact values. It is also important to note that an authority source has not confirmed these values.

Eben was born on October 29, 1991. Photo: Shaun Roy (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is the highest-paid SA rugby player?

SA Rugby Magazine reported in December 2023 that Cheslin Kolbe is one of the highest earners in the sport, being on a contract worth £937,000 (R21,9 million). This makes Cheslin the second-highest-paid rugby player globally, with Scotland’s Finn Russell earning the top spot through his £1 million earnings at Bath.

How much is Siya Kolisi paid?

Considering Siya Kolisi is the Springboks captain, what is he worth? The national captain plays for the French team Racing 92, and the same SA Rugby Magazine article mentioned above reported his income to be £850,000 (R19,9 million).

However, his salary has never been confirmed. Various other sources, including Briefly, state that a Racing 92 player can earn R1 million and R20 million per season, making Siya one of the club's alleged top earners. Siya Kolisi’s net worth is reported to be over R35 million.

How long has Eben Etzebeth played for South Africa?

The sporting figure made his international debut for the Springboks on June 9, 2012, during a three-match series against England at Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Eben has had over 100 caps for the Springboks since and has been a part of the national team for 12 years as of 2024.

Eben Etzebeth’s personal life

Eben is an unstoppable force on the field thanks to his undeniable strength, skills, and competitive edge, evident in his larger stature. Apart from his massive success on the field, what do we know about Eben's personal life?

Eben Etzebeth is married to South African actress and singer Anlia van Rensburg. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth’s wife

The decorated rugby star is married to Anlia van Rensburg, a South African actress and singer. The couple met through mutual friends in October 2021 and announced their engagement in March 2022.

They wed in a private ceremony on February 4, 2023, at the La Paris estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape. As of 2024, Eben and Anlia remain happily married.

Eben Etzebeth’s children

The rugby player only has one child, a daughter, with his wife Anlia. The couple announced their baby daughter's birth on January 20, 2024, and they stated that she was born on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Eben Etzebeth’s house

Eben and his wife, Anlia, live in a gorgeous home in KwaZulu-Natal with a beautiful ocean backdrop. On November 27, 2023, Anlia posted photos of their home on her Instagram page, showcasing their new abode.

Eben Etzebeth’s family lives in a home designed to have a rustic feel, complete with warm wooden décor and a neutral colour scheme. Their house overlooks the ocean, creating a relaxing and scenic atmosphere.

Eben Etzebeth has been a Springbok for 14 years in 2024. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

What car does Eben Etzebeth have?

CAR Magazine reported in November 2023 that Eben Etzebeth’s list of cars, past and present, includes a Volkswagen 3,0 V6 TDI 4Motion Double Cab bakkie, Mercedes GLE 400 d, Dodge Challenger SRT, and Ford Mustang S550. In April 2024, Eben added a brand-new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, which he proudly showcased through an Instagram post.

Social media profiles

As of Febuary 10, Eben's Instagram page has 538K followers. His X (Twitter) page has 137.4K followers.

Eben has had a successful rugby career spanning over a decade, playing for highly respected local and international rugby teams that cemented him as a precious Springboks player. Eben Etzebeth's net worth reflects his success in the sport, and the sports star has a bright future ahead of him in rugby.

READ ALSO: Big Cat's biography: Dan Katz's wife, net worth, career and facts

Daniel Katz, known by his professional moniker Big Cat, is an American internet personality best known for his role on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take. Briefly.co.za wrote about his rise to fame and life away from the public eye.

Is Daniel Katz married, and what is he doing as of 2024? This article discusses everything to know about his professional and personal life.

Source: Briefly News