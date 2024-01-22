Facts about Jaelyn Crooks, the Prior Lake High School student

The power of social media gives meaning to the old-age phrase, a double-edged sword. Jaelyn Crooks experienced the sharp end of the sword after topping the headlines for all the wrong reasons. What happened to her after the debacle? How about going through these facts to catch up with the incident?

Jaelyn Crooks, a Prior Lake High School student, made highlights for her racist remarks. Photo: @CrooksJaelyn on X (Twitter) (Modified by the author)

Jaelyn Crooks stirred social media outrage after a video of her and her friend surfaced online. Her racist remarks triggered mixed reactions, causing most social media users to call her out on her conduct. These facts about her explain what transpired while filling you in on who she is.

Jaelyn Crooks' profile summary

Full name Jaelyn Crooks Nickname Jaelyn Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mother Jodie Crooks Place of birth Minnesota, USA Current residence Prior Lake, Minnesota Education Prior Lake High School Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Quick facts about Jaelyn Crooks

These facts answer the question, who is Jaelyn Crooks?

1. She is a teenage student

At the time of the ordeal that put her in the spotlight, Jaelyn Crooks was a teenage student at Prior Lake High School. Her birthdate and age were never made public.

2. She hails from Minnesota

Her parents have raised her in Minnesota. Jodie Crooks, her mother, married her father on 15 August 2014. Details about her father remain a mystery, and she is alleged to hail from a wealthy background.

3. She is racist

Jaelyn Crooks gained infamy after Shaun King, a student at Prior Lake High School, shared a disturbing video that sparked public uproar. In the clip, Jaelyn Crooks and Jaeden Kewely were recorded making racist spurts and threats about another black student.

The hateful remarks targeted Nya Sigin, a student at Prior Lake High School, who was 14 years old in 2021. At first, Nya, an African-American, did not know she was the subject of the hurtful comments, and she only found out during a counselling session.

In an interview with CNN, Nya disclosed that she had known Jaelyn since elementary school. She further articulated how the 57-second clip made her feel: "I really could not comprehend what I was listening to; it was just a wave of different emotions. I was angry, I was disgusted, I was sad, I was confused,"

Jaelyn's racist remarks angered Nya's sister

Elizabeth Sigin, Nya Sigin's sister and a senior student at the school, came to her defence, expressing her outrage and disappointment after watching the video. She accused Kewley and Jaelyn of bullying her younger sister.

Nya Sigin's sister further alleged that Nya had struggled with anxiety and depression and had attempted suicide in mid-2021, although she was on her recovery journey. Unfortunately, after watching the viral video, Nya allegedly relapsed.

Crooks' racism video sparked public uproar

The incident triggered mixed reactions from the public, with a section of social media users expressing their sentiments on the case. Most supported Nya and went the extra mile to contribute to her college education. The fundraiser on her GoFundMe had over $123,000 for Nya's college education.

What happened to Jaelyn after the incident?

Since the incident, the public has not received any updates on what became of Jaelyn. She has remained silent despite sharing the video on multiple social media platforms. Additionally, Jaelyn Crooks' Instagram account has remained private.

4. The school's principal condemned Jaelyn's actions

On behalf of the school, the principal of Prior Lake High School weighed in on the matter, expressing his concern. In a letter to the parents, the principal affirmed that the school did not support hate speech or racism.

The principal also assured the parents that Jaelyn and Kewley would face dire consequences. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC), where Crooks is a member, also issued a statement affirming that it did not condone racism.

5. It is not apparent whether Jaeyln apologised to Nya

Jaelyn's racist remarks put her and her family in the spotlight, and shortly after the incident, the family reportedly received death threats. Local police promptly took up the matter and provided security to them. Students at Prior Lake High School also held peaceful protests after the incident. At the time of this article's publishing, no records insinuate that Crooks took responsibility for her actions or apologised to Nya.

The public supported Nya Sigin by raising money for her college education. Photo: @FOX9 and on X (Twitter) (Modified by the author)

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions as they provide quick facts about Jaelyn Crooks and the incident that plunged her into the limelight.

Who is Jaelyn Crooks? Jaelyn Crooks, a teenage student at Prior Lake High School, made headlines for making racist remarks that angered social media users. How old is Jaelyn Crooks? She is a teenager, although details about her birthdate and exact age are not publicly available. Who are Jaelyn Crooks' parents? Her mother's name is Jodie Crooks. Her father's identity is not publicly known. Is Jaelyn Crooks on social media? Yes. However, her social media platforms are private. Did Jaelyn Crooks apologise? It is not apparent whether she apologised to Nyam Sigin.

Jaelyn Crooks, a teenage student affiliated with Prior Lake High School, made headlines for all the reasons. A video of her and another student, Jaeden Kewely, circulated on social media, stirring uproar. The two were recorded making mean and racist remarks towards Nya Sigin, encouraging her to take her own life.

