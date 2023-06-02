Meet Hopie Carlson: Age, bio, family, education, profiles, net worth

Hopie Carlson is an American celebrity kid famous for being the daughter of Tucker Carlson, a renowned TV personality and political analyst. Tucker is best known for his work on Fox News Channel. Following his fame, fans have been curious about his daughter's whereabouts.

Despite Tucker Carlson being a media celebrity, he has kept his family private. Find out more about Hopie Carlson, one of Tucker's children.

Hopie Carlson's profiles and bio

Full name Hopie Carlson Gender Female Date of birth 1999 Place of birth United States Age 24 years old (As of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Weight 57 kg Height 5 feet 9 inches Body measurements 37-31-36 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Father Tucker Carlson Mother Susan Andrews Carlson Siblings Buckley, Lillie and Dorothy Carlson Relationship status Single Occupation Student College Virginia University Famous as Child of Tucker Carlson

How old is Tucker Carlson's daughter?

Hopie Carlson's age is 24 years as of 2023, and she has American citizenship. She was born in Virginia, United States of America, in 1999. Her exact day and month of birth are not provided.

Who are Hopie Carlson's parents?

Her parents are Tucker Carlson, a renowned American talk show host, and his wife, Susan Andrews. They met at St. George High School years ago and started dating after high school. Six months after they graduated from college, they solemnized their union in 1991 in a private ceremony at their high school chapel.

Hopie Carlson's father

He was born Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, on May 16, 1969. He is an American political commentator, writer, and television personality. He began his media career in the early 1990s, writing for The Weekly Standard. He worked for CNN as a commentator from 2000 to 2005. He later hosted a show on MSNBC from 2005 to 2008.

Carlson rose to fame in 2016 when he hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. He is also a published author and columnist.

Hopie Carlson's mother

Susan Andrews is celebrated as the wife of Tucker Carlson. She was born on September 4, 1969, in Rhode Island, United States. She worked as a manager at various hospitality agencies but is now focused on spending quality time wither her family.

Who are Hopie Carlson's siblings?

She has three siblings Buckley, Dorothy, and Lillie Carlson. Lillie is the first child of Tucker, and she was born on November 22, 1994. Buckley is the second child born in 1997. He graduated in 2019 with a Government and Political Science degree from the University of Virginia. Dorothy is the youngest sibling of Hopie and was born in 2002.

Hopie Carlson's college education

Hopie attended St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School. She is now pursuing her undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia. Tucker's son, Buckley also attended the University of Virginia.

Hopie Carlson's career

Hopie is still in college and is not engaged in any professional activities. She may follow the same path as her father and become famous.

What is Hopie Carlson's net worth?

The celebrity kid is still a student and not working. She is enjoying her parent's wealth and living a great life. Her dad has a net worth estimated at $30 million. The family also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, a multi-million dollar home and other real estate in the United States.

Above is everything you need to know about Hopie Carlson, Tucker Carlson's daughter. The celebrity kid has maintained a low profile throughout her life. She has avoided media attention, and her social media platforms are private.

