Tucker Carlson’s net worth, assets, inheritance and earnings

Tucker Carlson is an American conservative political commentator and writer who previously hosted Fox News’ talk show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. His ability to conduct debates in a saucy yet enlightening way places him among the top players in the media industry. With a career spanning over two decades, many of the star’s fans are curious about his wealth. So, what is Tucker Carlson’s net worth?

Tucker Carlson at the Turning Point Action conference (L). The television personality at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium Feszt. Photo: Joe Raedle, Janos via Getty Images (modified by author)

Carlson’s net worth reflects his natural talent and financial acumen. He has multiple income streams, contributing to his overall wealth thanks to his ability to create a unique niche that places him among the top players in the media industry.

Tucker Carlson’s profile summary

Full name Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Famous as Tucker Carlson Gender Male Date of birth 16 May 1969 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater St. George’s School, Trinity College Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 190 lbs (86 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Susan Andrews Children 4 Parents Dick Carlson and Lisa McNear Siblings Buckley Swanson Peck Carlson Profession Journalist, political commentator, columnist and writer Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Tucker Carlson?

Tucker Carlson (aged 54 as of 2024) was born on 16 May 1969 at the Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, California, USA.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

His mother, Lisa McNear, was an artist, while his father, Dick Carlson, is the former director of the Voice of America and President of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

After divorcing his wife, Dick raised Carlson alongside his younger brother, Buckley. Sadly, Lisa died in 2011. The television personality is of Italian-Swiss descent.

Regarding his education, Tucker attended La Jolla Country Day School before proceeding to St. George’s School for his secondary education. In 1991, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College.

What is Tucker Carlson’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Carlson’s net worth to be $30 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a television personality, political commentator and writer.

In addition, Tucker has also been involved in various business ventures, including real estate investments.

How does Tucker Carlson make his money?

While Tucker’s media career accounts for the vast majority of his wealth, he has several other revenue-generating channels. Here is a breakdown of his income streams:

Media career

Carlson made his journalism debut as a fact-checker for Policy Review before working for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper as an opinion writer.

Tucker Carlson at Time Warner Centre in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: UGC

From there, he landed columnist gigs for periodicals such as New York Magazine and Reader’s Digest. Additionally, Tucker has appeared in magazines and newspapers such as The Daily Beast, The Weekly Standard and Esquire.

The journalist transitioned to television in 2000 as the co-host of The Spin Room show. In 2001, he was promoted to co-host Crossfire alongside Paul Begala and James Carville. Since then, he has worked for PBS, CNN, MSNBC and The Fox News Channel.

On 24 April 2023, Tucker was fired from Fox News after working there for over a decade. However, the reasons for his dismissal remain unknown. On 6 June 2023, he released the first episode of his show on Twitter, Tucker on X.

Writing career

In 2003, McNear authored his memoir Politician, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News. He signed an 8-figure, two-book deal with Threshold Editions, represented by the creative agency Javelin, in May 2017.

In October 2018, Carlson’s first book, Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution, debuted at number 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism, his second book, was released in 2021. In 2023, American journalist Chadwick Moore released McNear’s biography titled Tucker, which entailed the story behind his exit from Fox News.

Writer Tucker Carlson at Los Angeles Convention Centre. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: UGC

Daily Caller

On 11 January 2010, Tucker and his former college roommate, Neil Patel, founded the political news website The Daily Caller. In June 2020, he sold his one-third stake in Patel for an undisclosed amount.

What is Tucker Carlson’s salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the journalist received an impressive $10 million annual salary working for Fox News. After his dismissal from the network in 2023, he allegedly disregarded $25 million in guaranteed earnings covered by his employment contract.

Tucker Carlson’s inheritance

Carlson’s biological late mother left some wealth behind after her death as she was a beneficiary of an oil and gas partnership in rural areas of central California. The political commentator and his brother have reportedly been in a lawsuit battle related to their mother’s estate for years.

Tucker Carlson’s house

What properties does Tucker Carlson own? In 2011, the author and his wife Susan moved from a $4 million mansion to a $2 million home in Washington, D.C.

They sold the house for $2.04 million in November 2017 and bought a new one in the same neighbourhood for $3.895 million.

In July 2020, the couple sold the house for $3.95 million after a group of protectors allegedly trespassed into their driveway. They paid $2.9 million for a home on Gasparilla Island in Florida in 2020. In 2022, the pair spent $5.5 million for a second home within the same area.

Tucker Carlson at an interview with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow Photo by Gavriil Grigorov

Source: UGC

Tucker Carlson’s cars

McNear is a lover of luxurious rides. Below is his car collection as per CaclubIndia:

Audi A8

Lamborghini Aventador

Genesis G90

Cadillac CT6

Porsche Panamera

Lexus LS

Tucker Carlson’s net worth has increased by a million over the years. This mirrors his financial achievements in his multifaceted career and personal endeavours.

