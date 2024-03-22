Willie Robertson's net worth: How rich is the Duck Dynasty star?

Willie Jess Robertson is an American television personality, author and businessman. He is best known as a Duck Dynasty cast member and the CEO of Duck Commander. As the company’s leader, Robertson has shown his entrepreneurial spirit and knack for turning a family business into a global phenomenon. With this popularity, many are curious about his wealth. So, what is Willie Robertson's net worth?

Willie Robertson at the SiriusXM Studios (L). The TV personality at Park Avenue Armory (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, Noam Galai via Getty Images (modified by author)

Jess’ journey to the top is a classic tale of hard work, creativity and TV power. He expanded Duck Commander’s operations beyond selling hunting accessories to merch sales, significantly boosting the brand’s visibility and revenue.

Additionally, Willie leveraged his fame from Duck Dynasty to multiple income sources through book sales and brand deals. Here is a glimpse of his career achievements and investment projects.

Willie Robertson's profile summary

Full name Willie Jess Robertson Famous as Willie Robertson Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 1972 Age 51 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Bernice, Louisiana, USA Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Harding University, Northeast Louisiana University Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Korie Robertson Children 6 (John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella and Rebecca) Parents Marsha Kay Carroway and Phil Robertson Siblings 4 Profession TV personality, news contributor, author, entrepreneur Years active 2002-present Net worth $45 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

How old is Willie Robertson?

Willie Robertson (aged 51 as of 2024) was born on 22 April 1972 at the Tri-Ward General Hospital in Bernice, Louisiana, USA. His parents are Marsha Kay and Phil, founders of the Duck Commander hunting and outdoor recreation company.

Reality TV personality Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Jess grew up alongside his four siblings: Alan, Jason, Phyllis and Jep Robertson. Regarding his education, Robertson attended Harding University and later graduated from Northeast Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Business.

What is Willie Robertson’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Robertson’s net worth to be $45 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a reality TV star and author. In addition, Jess’ financial success can be attributed to his thriving business ventures, savvy investments and lucrative endorsement deals.

How does Willie Robertson make his money?

The television personality has several income sources that add to his wealth. Below are some of his revenue-generating channels:

Duck Commander

Most of Jess’ wealth comes from Duck Commander, a company founded by his dad in 1972. Over the decades, the company has expanded to a multimillion-dollar franchise, specializing in various popular hunting-related products such as duck calls, cooking DVDs and other merchandise.

The company was still small in the 80s and 90s, operating from the family house. In its initial year, the Duck Commander Duck Call generated $8,000 in revenue. Within a few years, that amount had increased to over $500,000 thanks to the call’s popularity among hunters.

Willie Robertson at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Alex Wong

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the company sells 600,000 calls annually in addition to its books, DVDs and apparel. Willie runs the company alongside his father, Phil, brother Jason, mother, Kay, uncle Silas and wife Korie.

Duck Dynasty

The Robertson family gained notoriety after the Duck Dynasty premiered on 21 March 2012. The show, whose final episode aired on 29 March 2017, featured 131 episodes over 11 seasons. It showcased the family’s adventure, humour and distinct lifestyle.

At the peak of its success, Duck Dynasty was one of the most popular TV shows, attracting millions of viewers for every episode in over 40 countries. The final episode of the third season received more than 10 million viewers.

The fourth season premiere received nearly 12 million people, making it the most-watched nonfiction show in cable history. During Duck Dynasty, Duck Commander’s product and merchandise sales revenue increased to $400 million.

Buck Commander

Who owns Buck Commander? Willie started this company in 2006 and created the Buckmen DVD series through it.

Unlike Duck Commander, which is family-based, Buck Commander is a group of friends who love the hunting thrill as much as they love each other. The Buckmen are Jason Aldean, Adam LaRoche, Tombo Martin, Luke Bryan, Tyler Farr and Willie Jess.

Businessman Willie Robertson at Under Armour Chicago in Illinois, USA. Photo: Jeff Schear

Authoring career

Besides his success in reality television, Robertson also doubles as an author. His first book, The American Fisherman, was released in 2016. It was a New York Times bestseller and the ninth best-selling book of the year.

In 2018, Jess released his second book, American Entrepreneur: How 400 Years of Risk-Takers, Innovators, and Business Visionaries Built the USA.

Willie Robertson’s assets and investment

Willie’s investments outside the hunting industry showcase his versatility as an entrepreneur. Here are some ways the star has used the money he has accumulated from his 22-year-old career.

Willie Robertson’s house

The talented author resides in West Monroe, Louisiana, in a gated property that accommodated his home with his wife, along with the home of their son, John Luke, with his wife, Mary Kate.

A house tour by Omni Home Ideas showcases the lavish 4-bedroom mansion that has captured the imagination of those who aspire to create their own dream homes.

Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson at the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C. Photo: Paul Morigi

Willie Robertson’s cars

What kind of truck does Willie Robertson have? The businessman drives a custom-made 2014 Ford F-150. According to MotorTrend, Jess also owns a 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500.

Willie Robertson’s net worth has increased by millions over the years. This has, in turn, made him a standout personality in business and entertainment. It is a narrative of his financial acumen, ambition and resilience.

