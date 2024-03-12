Greg Gutfeld's net worth, salary, house, cars, and assets

Greg Gutfeld is an American TV host, political commentator and author. He is best known as the host of Gutfeld! and a panelist on the political talk show The Five on Fox News. In 2021, Greg was named the 12th-most influential person in American media by the Mediaite website. Due to this popularity, details about his wealth are subject to public scrutiny. So, what is Greg Gutfeld's net worth?

Greg Gutfeld at the Fox News Studios. Photo: John Lamparski, Roy Rochlin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Gutfeld's journey to success encompasses a diverse career in television and literature. His show, Gutfeld!, became the highest-rated late night talk show in the USA in August 2021, with an average of 2.12 million nightly viewers.

Over the years, Greg has carved out a niche in the ever-evolving media industry, placing him among its top players. This article highlights his career achievements, earnings and savvy investments.

Greg Gutfeld's profile summary

Full name Gregory John Gutfeld Famous as Greg Gutfeld Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1964 Age 59 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Mateo, California, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic atheist Alma mater Junípero Serra High School, University of California Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Elena Moussa Parents Jacqueline Bernice and Alfred Jack Gutfeld Siblings 3 (Leslie, Jeanne and Christine) Profession Political commentator, TV host, comedian, producer, author Net worth $18 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Greg Gutfeld?

Greg Gutfeld (aged 59 as of 2024) was born on 12 September 1964 in San Mateo, California, USA. His parents, Alfred Jack Gutfeld and Jacqueline Bernice, raised him alongside his three siblings, Leslie, Jeanne and Christine. Sadly, Greg’s father died in 1984, while his mother died in 2014.

Greg Gutfeld during the Gutfeld! show at Fox News Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Regarding his education, Greg attended the all-boys Roman Catholic Junípero Serra High School. In 1987, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California in Berkeley.

What is Greg Gutfeld’s net worth in 2024?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Greg’s net worth to be $18 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a Fox News television host and political commentator.

In addition, Gutfeld’s authoring career and real estate investments have contributed significantly to his financial success.

How does Greg Gutfeld make his money?

The television personality has several income streams that add to his wealth. Here is a glimpse of his revenue-generating channels.

Media industry

Greg made his Fox News debut on 5 February 2007, hosting the 3 AM talk show Red Eye. In 2011, he became a co-host and panellist on The Five. In 2015, Gutfeld left Red Eye and began hosting a weekly late-night show, The Greg Gutfeld Show, which aired on Saturdays only.

Television personality Greg Gutfeld at the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting. Photo: Roy Rochlin

The show morphed into a weeknight show titled Gutfeld! on 10 March 2021 and premiered on 5 April. By the end of 2021, Gutfeld! and The Five averaged over five million viewers.

Writing career

After college, John interned as an assistant to conservative writer R. Emmett Tyrrell at The American Spectator. From 1995 to 1999, Gutfeld worked at Men’s Health as a writer and an editor-in-chief.

He then became editor-in-chief of Stuff, which Dennis Publishing then owned. During his tenure, circulation increased from 750,000 to 1.2 million.

However, he was fired in 2003 for hiring dwarfs to cause a commotion at the Magazine Publishers of America conference. From 2004 to 2006, John worked as an editor for Maxim magazine.

Greg Gutfeld’s contract expired without renewal after a drop in readership under his tenure. He was one of the pioneer posting contributors to The Huffington Post from its launch in 2005 until October 2008.

Greg Gutfeld during Fox News Channel's Gutfeld! Live In Dallas at Gilley's Dallas in Texas, USA. Photo: Omar Vega

As an author

Gutfeld has written nine books, four of which were New York Times best sellers. These books are:

The Scorecard: The Official Point System for Keeping Score in the Relationship Game (1997)

(1997) The Scorecard at Work: The Official Point System for Keeping Score on the Job (1999)

(1999) Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings (2008)

(2008) The Bible of Unspeakable Truths (2010)

(2010) The Joy of Hate: How to Triumph over Whiners in the Age of Phony Outrage (2012)

(2012) Not Cool: The Hipster Elite and Their War on You (2014)

(2014) How To Be Right: The Art of Being Persuasively Correct (2015)

(2015) The Gutfeld Monologues: Classic Rants from the Five (2018)

(2018) The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help (2020)

How much does Greg Gutfeld make?

Per Wealthy Genius, Greg Gutfeld’s annual salary at Fox News is $7 million. Why does Greg Gutfeld make so much money? Greg’s wit, sharp commentary and ability to connect with the audience rank him as one of America’s finest television personalities.

How many cars does Greg Gutfeld own?

As per CAknowledge, the renowned author has over 20 luxurious rides. Below is a summary of Greg Gutfeld’s car collection:

Car Buying price McLaren 720S $330,000 McLaren 720S $119,675 Mercedes-Benz GLE $87,850 Alfa Romeo Stelvio $55,000 Ford F150 $38,565

Greg Gutfeld’s house

The Gutfeld! host lives with his wife, Elena Moussa, in an 8,000-square-foot penthouse in New York, USA.

Greg Gutfeld at the Fox News Studios (L). The television host's luxurious ride (R). Photo: John Lamparski via Getty Images, @realgreggutfeld on Instagram (modified by author)

He reportedly bought the lavish mansion for $15 million. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library and a wine cellar. The house also has a private outdoor terrace with stunning city views.

Greg Gutfeld’s net worth has increased by millions over the years. This mirrors his financial achievements in his multifaceted career and personal endeavours. Gutfeld approaches topics with humour and scepticism as a TV host, garnering him a loyal following of like-minded viewers and readers.

