Who is Bathabile Mashigo? Age, partner, TV shows, career, tattoo, profiles

Bathabile Mashigo is a South African actress in a couple of television series. She is an art lover who has worked in museums and operated in the corporate art world, but her love for drama made her fall back to acting.

Who is Bathabile Mashigo? She plays one of the most controversial characters in the South African television series, Scandal! Her character as Grace Medupe may be the worst depiction of a mother after she chose romance with a younger man over caring for her real son.

Bathabile Mashigo's profile and bio

Full name Bathabile Mashigo Nickname Grace Medupe of Scandal! Gender Female Date of birth 16th November 1978 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Soshanguve, Tshwane, Pretoria, Gauteng Province, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Children One College/University Technikon Pretoria (presently known as Tshwane University of Technology) Profession Actress and entrepreneur Net worth $400,000 Social media account batsflyhi

Background information

When is Bathabile Mashigo's date of birth? The Scandal! actress was born on 16th November 1978.

Where is Bathabile Mashigo's place of birth? She was born and raised in Soshanguve, Tshwane, Pretoria, Gauteng Province, South Africa.

Bathabile Mashigo's age is 43, but she will celebrate her 44th birthday before the end of 2022.

Bathabile's talent for drama was noticed by one of the teachers who taught her speech and drama in high school. The latter encouraged her to pursue a degree in drama instead of the marketing and advertising career she was going to chase. She took the advice and said that although her father wanted her to be a doctor, he supported her choice.

Bathabile attended the Technikon Pretoria, now called the Tshwane University of Technology. She graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in 2001.

Career

After graduating from the university, Mashigo moved to New York, where she worked as a childcare assistant. After a while, the actress returned to South Africa to pursue a Master's degree in drama while focusing on entrepreneurship in the entertainment industry. After that, she returned to New York and taught African storytelling at the French Woods Art Camp.

Between 2001 and 2005, Bathabile worked with different production companies. The first of Bathabile Mashigo's TV roles in the South African movie industry was as an HIV-positive character known as Magda in a series titled Generations. She played the role from July 2005 to October 2006.

Since then, Bathabile has gone on to feature in various television productions. Below is a list of some Bathabile Mashigo's TV shows:

90 Plein Street - Season 2

- Season 2 Death of a Queen - Season 1

- Season 1 Jacob's Cross - Season 2

- Season 2 Maseko Ties - Season 1

- Season 1 Noah's Ark - Season 1

- Season 1 Rhythm City - Season 1

- Season 1 Scandal! - Season 1

Society - Season 2

- Season 2 The Queen - Season 5

- Season 5 Umbuso - Season 1

Bathabile is also interested in the business aspect of being an entertainer and has actively worked towards it academically and professionally. During an interview, she said:

I want to explore how entrepreneurship education can help those in the entertainment industry. Art schools often don't teach us about entrepreneurship. You are an entrepreneur and a business person by being a freelance actor.

Is Bathabile Mashigo married?

There is no information about Bathabile Mashigo's partner. This is because the Umbuso actress is mostly private about her lifestyle even though she claims that people expect her to be similar to the characters she has played in movies.

During an interview, she stated:

People see me at the grocery store and think that I am not approachable. People think that I am trying to hide or because I am quiet, I think I am someone special. But at the end of the day‚ I just want to get my bread and milk and go home.

Apart from the romantic roles she plays in movies, the actress has mostly never gone public about anyone she is dating. Her status as a mother has not been confirmed, but she has been reported to be a doting mother.

Physical appearance and body measurements

There have been discussions about Bathabile Mashigo's tattoo, as a picture of her on social media shows the map of Africa inked on the back of her shoulder.

Bathabile Mashigo's height and weight are unconfirmed, but she looks physically fit from some recent pictures she has shared on her social media pages. She has short black hair and sometimes chooses to go bald.

Bathabile Mashigo's net worth

According to the Savanna News website, Mashigo's net worth is around $400,000. However, she is not known to flaunt her wealth, but she possesses a white Mercedes-Benz AMG, which would cost almost R1,000,000 to purchase.

Bathabile Mashigo is a businesswoman and actress who has been active in the South African entertainment industry for nearly two decades. It does not look like she is planning to stop anytime soon.

