Mabusi Shezi is a South African personality who dominates the country's entertainment scene. Most people may know her as a songstress, thanks to her amazing vocals. But, what most people might not know is that she is also an actress who plays Sebenzile on South Africa's favourite series Imbewu.

Mabusi Shezi is a fan favourite for various reasons. She is one of the most talented singers and actresses in Mzansi. Secondly, she is one of the most exquisite dressers in the country, and she has stunned multitudes at events with her chic fashion sense. This might explain why fans have recently been on the hunt for Mabusi Shezi's pictures.

Profile summary

Gender Female Famous as Sebenzile from Imbewu Date of birth 1 September 1985 Age 37 years Profession Entrepreneur, Actress, Singer Group Joyous Celebration Nationality South Africa Physique Curvy Hair colour Black Instagram mabusishezi

Mabusi Shezi's biography

Mabusi is a renowned SA actress and musician. She rose to fame due to her celestial voice that always touches souls regardless of the songs she sings.

Who is Busisiwe Shezi?

Because of the close similarity in the name, most people think the names Busisiwe and Mabusi refer to one person. However, as per most sources online, they are not. Busisiwe Shezi is an honorary lecturer in the Discipline of Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mabusi Shezi's age

The songstress accurately portrays the saying, 'black women do not crack.' She has been serving face goals for ages, which has made most people curious about her age.

Although the songstress looks like she is in her twenties, she is surprisingly 37 years old! She was born on 1 September 1985.

Mabusi Shezi's body statistics

Fans have been drooling whenever Shezi uploads a picture on her Instagram or attends an event due to her curvy figure. The one thing evident from all her pictures is that she is ageing backwards!

What does Mabusi do for a living?

She is a woman who wears many hats. From her Instagram profile, the beauty reveals she is an entrepreneur, actress, and singer.

Is Sebenzile from Imbewu a singer?

Some Imbewu fans may not be familiar with the fact that Sebenzile is, in real life, a gospel singer. But one thing they cannot deny is that when Sebenzile sings, she can soothe souls.

Is Sebenzile from Imbewu part of Joyous Celebration?

She has been part of Joyous Celebration for a while and often leads them in different songs. For instance, if the song Nawe Ungeza speaks to you, you can listen to it in Mabusi Shezi's Joyous Celebration version.

Mabusi Shezi's songs

The joyous celebration singer has dropped a few songs and notable features, which you can find on Music Apple. Some of these songs include:

I Wanna Thank You

Lord I'm Grateful

I'm in Love with You

Qhubekela Ekujuleni

What is Mabusi Shezi's net worth?

Her singing career is at its peak, and fans cannot help but question her net worth. This, tied with the fact that she is also an actress, has only raised more questions and speculations about her earnings. Although there is no official report about her worth, most of Mabusi Shezi's profiles acknowledge it is about $150,000.

Does Mabusi Shezi have children?

She does have a son, whom she often posts on her Instagram, serving mommy-son goals. Because she has never revealed anything about her son's father or love life, for that matter, Mabusi Shezi's husband remains a mystery.

Mabusi Shezi is a prolific South African actress and talented singer who continues to wow her fans with her many skills. She is also a fashionista whose fashion style is strikingly impeccable.

