Who is Mosley Thompson Manning (Peyton Manning's daughter)?

Two children—a set of fraternal twins—were born to Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson. The adorable 10-year-old girl, Mosley Thompson Manning, like his brother, cheers him up during games. It is always exciting to see the youngsters cheering up their dad's in most NFL games. Who are these twins?

Marshall Williams and Mosley Thompson, the fraternal twins of Peyton and Ashley Thompson, were born in March 2011. The NFL athlete later asserted that his kids were starting to emulate him and show an interest in sports.

This article features more details about the daughter of the former NFL player.

Profile summary

Full name Mosley Thompson Manning Date of birth March 31, 2011 Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Brother Marshall Williams Manning Age 11 years (as of 2022) Father's name Peyton Manning Mother's name Ashley Thompson Zodiac sign Aries Nationality American

Mosley Thompson Manning's biography

On March 31, 2011, Mosley Thompson was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, America. Her birth sign is Aries, and she turned eleven in 2022. She is an American citizen by birth and is of mixed ethnicity.

Mosley Thompson Manning's age

The 11-year-old celebrity child is a twin sister of Mashall Williams and the daughter of Peyton and Ashley. She was born a United States citizen of white ancestry.

She has brown eyes and long hair of the same colour. She is also a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, America. The young star is famous because she is the daughter of Peyton.

Mosley Thompson Manning's education

In a year, she will complete her elementary education, but her school's name is not clear. The daughter of the footballer still needs her parents to feed her because she is a young child. Unlike her parents, she does not work in a profession.

Her mother, Ashley Thompson, is an American entrepreneur and businesswoman, and her father, Peyton Manning, was a former NFL football star.

Who are Peyton Manning's children?

Most NFL games include Marshall and Mosley in attendance, and they frequently experience the pain of a crushing defeat in the household's NCAA bracket challenge. Marshall William is a devoted supporter of his father and is commonly spotted cheering him on from the stands.

In January 2018, the father-and-son team was photographed cheering on the NBA. Mosely Thompson supports her dad during sports, much like her brother does.

Mosley Thompson Manning's parents

Her 46-year-old father was born in the United States on March 24, 1976, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her mother, an American entrepreneur and the owner of the PeyBack Foundation, Ashley Thompson, was born on December 2, 1974, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Being the brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Eli and the younger brother of Cooper Archibald, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is a member of the elite NFL family. Both Ashley and Peyton met at the University of Virginia.

Ashley and Peyton are fervent Christians, and the family of four currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

Does Eli Manning have a daughter?

The Giant's quarterback, 30, is the father to Ava Frances Manning, their first child. The brother of Peyton and his wife Abby are parents to two other daughters and one son, totalling four kids.

Who are Eli Manning's kids?

Eli released a rare family photo in January 2021. The former quarterback is shown grinning on the couch with his four children, sporting identical Giants jerseys and helmets to support their father's last team on game day.

How many kids do the Manning brothers have?

There are a total of seven kids born to Eli and Peyton. In 2011, the former professional football players had their first child in the same month.

Given her status as the daughter of a former NFL player, Mosley Thompson Manning is a well-known celebrity child. Since retiring as an NFL quarterback, Peyton and his wife Ashley now alternate in raising their two children, Mosley and Marshall.

