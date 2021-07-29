April Ross: age, height, college, partner, parents, Olympic, worth

The American sports sector has seen the rise of talented males and females to great heights. With great hard work and discipline, a majority have managed to earn both fame and wealth. April Ross is one of the few personalities who have gained the two in volleyball.

Pro Beach Volleyball Player April Ross attends the 29th Anniversary Sports Spectacular Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

April is an American professional beach volleyball player. The multi-award-winning personality has bagged a good number of awards and titles over the years. She won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics (with Jennifer Kessy), a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics (with Kerri Walsh Jennings) and the 2009 Beach Volleyball World Champions (with Kessy).

April Ross profile summary

Full name: April Elizabeth Ross

April Elizabeth Ross Nickname : April Ross

: April Ross Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 20th June 1982

: 20th June 1982 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth : Costa Mesa, California

: Costa Mesa, California April Ross' age: 39 years old as of 2021

39 years old as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian-white

Caucasian-white Eye colour : Green

: Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Weight : 76 kg

: 76 kg Height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father : Glen Ross

: Glen Ross April Ross' mother: Margie Ross

Margie Ross Siblings: Amy Ross (sister)

Amy Ross (sister) Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Spouse: Brad Keenan (ex)

Brad Keenan (ex) Education : Newport Harbor High School, University of Southern California

: Newport Harbor High School, University of Southern California Profession: Volleyball player

Volleyball player Net worth: $ 3 million

$ 3 million April Ross' Instagram: aprilrossbeach

April Ross biography

April Elizabeth Ross was born on 20th June 1982 in Costa Mesa, California, USA. He is 39 years old as of 2021. April Ross' parents are Glen (father) and Margie (mother). She has one sibling, a sister known as Amy Ross. April Ross' family resides in Newport Beach, California, where she was raised and schooled.

Her mother succumbed to cancer when April was still a young girl. Consequently, her father remarried, making the volleyball player acquire several other step-siblings.

Education and college

April Ross plays a shot during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

April joined Newport Harbor High School for her high school studies. In high school, she was an indoor volleyball player in addition to lettering in track. Eventually, she became the nation's top recruit for her high school graduating class.

After completion, she enrolled at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She continued playing volleyball and earning more awards throughout her college career.

Career

Even though she played volleyball in high school and college, she began her professional career after graduation. In 2008, she partnered with her beach partner Jennifer Kessy at the Swatch FIVB World Tour 2008. While playing together, the duo achieved the following:

First place at the Phuket Thailand Open

Most Outstanding Player title (April)

Won the FIVB World Championships in Stavanger, Norway

As of April 2012, the player had bagged eight AVP and nine FIVD 1st place overall finishes. In 2016, the player partnered with Walsh Jennings at the Long Beach, California Grand Slam as part of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour. The duo won the gold medal in straight sets.

Towards the end of 2017, she partnered with Alix Klineman. April Ross and Alix Klineman won the FIVB Dela Beach Open, which was the first tournament the pair played. During the 2018 AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, they won four tournament events.

April Ross' Olympic highlights and stats are as follows:

2012 London Olympic - Elizabeth and Kessy won the Silver Medal in a semi-final match but lost in the Gold Medal Final.

26th June 2013 - Ross partnered with Walsh Jennings to train for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Ross was the defender and Walsh blocker.

The duo lost the game to Agatha and Barbara in a semi-final match and won against Larissa and Talita in the Bronze Medal match.

April Ross' partner

The volleyball player was married to Brad Keenan. The duo dated for a while, exchanging their wedding vows in 2010. They stayed together for eight years before ending the union in a divorce. At the moment, she is single and focusing on her career.

April Ross' height and other body measurements

April is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 76kg. She has green eyes and blonde hair. She measures 31-25-25 inches for her bust, waist and hips, respectively. She wears a bra size 36A (US).

April Ross' net worth

Bronze medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Beach Volleyball. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

The ambitious volleyball player has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2021. She has made a significant sum of money from her successful volleyball career over the years. As of April 2012, she had made more than $937,813 in total prize money.

April Ross fast facts

Is April Ross still married? No, she is not. Her union with Brad Keenan ended in a divorce. How tall is April Ross? She is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. Is April Ross going to the Olympic? Yes, she is. While she previously won the bronze medal. She is currently eyeing gold. Where did April Ross play in college? She attended the University of Southern California for her college studies. What did April Ross study in college? The player majored in international relations.

April Ross is not a new name and face in the sports sector. She is just a handful of female beach volleyball stars to capture medals at more than one Olympics. Her career has been a great success, and she is only getting better. We wish her only the best at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics!

