Everything to know about Michael Strahan's partner, Kayla Quick

People had never heard of Kayla Quick until she started dating former National Football League (NFL) star, Michael Strahan. How did they meet? Where is she now? Below is everything about Michael Strahan's partner, Kayla Quick.

Michael Strahan and Quick pose backstage at the hit musical "Kinky Boots" on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 23, 2016, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Michael Strahan's partner Kayla Quick became the talk of the town after news spread about their new romantic relationship and after they were spotted together. They started dating in 2015 and are happily raising their young family.

Kayla Quick's profiles and bio

Full Name Kayla Quick Birth Date October 17, 1989 Age 33 years (As of 2023) Birth Place Port Charlotte, Florida, US Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity White Horoscope Libra Father Gerald Alan Quick Mother Mary Kay Quick Sister Kara Lee Height 5 feet 7 inches Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Gender Female Sexual Orientation Straight Marital Status In a relationship Spouse Michael Strahan Famous As Girlfriend of Michael Strahan Net Worth $1 million

How old is Michael Strahan's partner Kayla Quick?

Kayla was born on October 17, 1989, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Thus, Kayla Quick’s age is 33 years as of 2023. Quick is an American-born who belongs to the white ethnicity and follows the Christian religion. She had a troublesome childhood and was always on the wrong side of the law.

Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016, in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by BBD

Source: Getty Images

Kayla Quick’s parents

Her father is Gerald Alan Quick a former US army who is originally from Missouri. Her mother, Mary Kay, is a housewife. She also has a sister named Kara Lee, who is a chef and professional model.

Troublesome childhood

During her childhood, Quick got arrested on numerous occasions for different reasons ranging from robbery to fights. At 18, she got arrested and charged with stealing jewellery worth $6000.

Quick is not the only one in her family with a criminal history. Her father once served time for his crimes. Her sister also got arrested in 2008 for being in possession of controlled substances.

Despite going through a tough childhood, she seems energetic, inspiring, and uplifting.

How did Michael Strahan meet Kayla Quick?

He met Kayla at a bar in Port Charlotte while working as a waitress. Quick was 26 years old when she met 44-year-old Strahan.

Who is Michael Strahan's love?

Michael started dating Kayla Quick in 2015 after they first met at a bar in Port Charlotte. Looking at his history, fans can only hope that they will not end in divorce the same as in his previous relationships.

Does Michael Strahan have a mate?

The former football star was married to his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, with whom he ended the relationship in 1996. They have two children, Tanita, aged 23, and Michael Jr., aged 20.

Who is Kayla Quick married to?

Kyla Quick’s partner is Michael Antony Strahan, a former American professional football player and television personality. Having played as a defensive end throughout his 15-year career, he retired as one of the most celebrated players in the NFL.

After retiring from the game, he took to the media where he enjoyed immense success. He has also played his guest roles in sitcoms and movies with equal panache.

Besides football and being in the media, he is an established author with a bestselling book to his name. He even went ahead and introduced a men’s clothing, accessories and shoes line. He was born on November 21, 1971, in Houston, Texas. He is 51 years as of 2023.

What does Kayla Quick do for a living?

Kayla Quick's profession is unknown as of now. However, Quick has worked as a cocktail waitress at The Doll House in Tampa, Florida. She has also worked as a model.

Body measurements

Quick measures 5 feet and 7 inches. She has dark hair and blue eyes that compliments well with her looks.

What is Kayla Quick’s net worth?

She has a net worth estimated at around $1 million. She earns her income from modelling. Her partner, Michael Strahan, has a net worth estimated at $65 million.

Above is everything about Michael Strahan’s partner Kayla Quick. She is rebellious and ambitious, and she does not shy away from working hard for the best things in life.

