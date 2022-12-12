Is Angie Beyincé related to Beyoncé? Here is everything you need to know

Angie Beyincé is popularly known as Beyoncé's relative. She is an upcoming television series and film actress. Throughout her career, she has received recognition for her phenomenal acting skills. Her popularity in the entertainment industry rose after she was featured in a television show titled Sistas.

Besides the roles she is known for, Beyincé is also a Vice President of Operations at Parkwood Entertainment, an American management, and record label founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in 2010. What else does the internet know about Angie?

Angela Beyincé bio and profile summary

Full name Angela Beyincé Date of birth October 25, 1982 Age 40 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Galveston, Texas, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 cm Weight in kilograms 68 kg Weight in pounds 149 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actress, Songwriter, Vice President of Operations Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media @angiebeyince

How old is Angie Beyincé?

Angie Beyincé is 40 years of age as of 2022. She was born on October 25, 1982 in Galveston, Texas, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Angie Beyincé's husband

Angie’s husband is unknown. From her social media account, there are no traces of who her potential suitor could be. Research has also not found any details pertaining to this. Therefore, Beyincé's relationship status remains to be single.

Who are Angie Beyincé's parents

Unfortunately, there has not been any published information regarding who Angie’s parents are. Such is the case as she is reported to be more private about some of her life details.

Angie Beyincé's TV shows

Additionally, it is no doubt that Beyincé is a talented actress. Angie is well-known for her role as Pam on Tyler Perry’s television show, Sistas.

Angie Beyincé on Instagram

Her Instagram handle has 270k followers while she follows just under 900 people as of 14 December 2022.

Angie Beyincé's occupation

Angie is an established songwriter, and television and film actress. Some of the songs she has written are Speeches, Naughty Girl, Be With You, and Upgrade You which are sung by her cousin. Angela is also an executive of Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment.

How is Angie Beyincé related to Beyoncé?

Angie and Beyoncé are cousins. It has been reported that the two have been close since they were young. At times, Beyincé would spend each Summer at her cousin’s home and would often travel with Beyoncé around Texas to watch her perform. During Beyoncé's rise to fame, her cousin was with her all the way. She would even take on roles like tour accountant and laundry washer.

Are Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé related?

Kelly and Beyoncé are not technically related. However, they grew up together and share a close bond. News24 states that the singers became close friends after meeting at an audition for a musical group. In the article, Kelly is explained to have said Beyoncé is her genuine friend and she can share anything with her without feeling judged.

Is Beyoncé's cousin on Sistas?

She plays the character of Pam in the BET series Sistas. The television show was created and written by Tyler Perry. Deadline states that the show is a comedy-drama that is centred around a group of single black females and showcases how they navigate their lives while trying to find a balance between living in a modern world, and their complicated careers, friendships, and love lives. According to TV Scoreboards, Sistas debuted in October 2019 and has since received approval for a second season.

How many biological kids does Beyoncé have?

She has three biological children with her husband Jay-Z. The couple welcomed their first child Blue-Ivy on January 7, 2012 and the twins were born on June 13, 2017.

Who is the father of Beyoncé’s twins?

Shawn Corey Carter who is popularly known as Jay-Z is the father of Beyoncé’s twins. He is an American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur. Their twins, Rumi and Sir are three years of age as of 2022.

A lot of people who have family members in the entertainment industry become popular due to their relationship with the celebrity in question and Angie is one of those people. However, she has worked hard in her career endeavours to not only be known as Beyoncé's and Solange’s cousin.

