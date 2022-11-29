Is Chloe Schnapp Noah's twin? Here is everything you need to know

Chloe Schnapp is an American-Canadian TikToker, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is best known as the twin sister of Noah Schnapp, the actor who became famous for working in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. She is also the founder of her jewellery business, Chloe Jewelry.

Chloe also runs a TikTok account which has amassed over 2.5 million followers. She posts dancing videos with friends and occasionally with her twin brother. Photo: @Cameron (modified by author)

Best known as the twin sister of Noah Schnapp, Chloe Schnapp is an internet sensation and has earned over 2.5 million fans on her TikTok account. She posts dance videos with friends and occasionally with Noah. Besides, she has also appeared in two of her brother's videos on YouTube titled Noah Schnapp and Reaching to Our Old Videos and How Well Does My Sister Chloe Know ME?

Chloe Schnapp's profiles and bio

Full Name Chloe Cameron Schnapp Popular Name Chloe Schnapp Profession Instagram Star Date of Birth October 3, 2004 Age 18 years (As of 2022) Nationality American-Canadian Birthplace Scarsdale, United States Hometown Scarsdale, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Father Mitchell Schnapp Mother Karine Schnapp Brother Noah Schnapp School Scarsdale High school Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 55 kg (Approx) Body measurements 34-28-34 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Shoe size 5 (UK) Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Gender Female Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Libra Social media Instagram, Twitter, TikTok Net worth $1.5 million

How old is Chloe Schnapp?

Chloe was born in Scarsdale, New York, on October 3, 2004. Thus, Chloe Schnapp's age is 18 years as of 2022. She holds American-Canadian nationality, and her astrological sign is Libra. She follows the Christian faith.

Chloe Schnapp's family

Her parents, Karine and Mitchell Schnapp, are both American-Canadian. Who is older, Noah or Chloe Schnapp? Chloe has an elder twin brother called Noah, who is famous for his role as Will Byers in the Netflix Sci-Fi Stranger Things. She grew up in the same town as her brother, and they spent most of their childhood together.

Chloe is best known as the twin sister of Noah Schnapp, the actor who became famous for working in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. Photo: @Cameron (modified by author)

Chloe Schnapp's education

She attended a local elementary school and later completed her education at Scarsdale High School. She later focused on building her career on Instagram by posting photos and videos.

What is Chloe Schnapp's height?

Chloe measures 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 55 kg. She has brown hair and brown eyes that make her so attractive. Chloe has a perfect body shape and skin tone, shiny hair, a slim waistline, a gorgeous body and a beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She maintains her magnificent body by working out regularly, doing yoga, and exercising daily. She also sticks to a strict diet plan to keep a strong and fit body.

Chloe Schnapp's social media presence

Although she is popularly known as the twin sister of actor Noah Schnapp, Chloe has a massive following across social media platforms. On her personal Instagram, @chloeschnapp, she has over 1 million followers. She posts her photographs with family and friends and her travel and food photographs.

She also runs a business Instagram account, @chloebellejewelry, where she sells the jewellery that she handcrafts. Her Instagram business account has 31.3k followers.

Does Noah Schnapp have a twin sister?

He has a twin sister called Chloe Schnapp. Noah often shouts his sister out on social media.

Is Chloe Schnapp Noah's twin?

She is widely renowned as the twin sister of Noah Schnapp, a famous actor who gained notoriety for his part in the highly acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things.

What is Chloe Schnapp's date of birth?

She was born in Scarsdale, New York, on October 3, 2004. She was raised by her parents, Karine and Mitchell Schnapp.

What is Chloe Schnapp's middle name?

Her full name is Chloe Cameron Schnapp. Thus, her middle name is Cameron.

What is Chloe Schnapp's net worth?

Chloe is best known as an Instagram star and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Her primary source of income is through her social media platforms, where she runs the promotion of brands and other advertisement campaigns. She also sells her handcrafted jewellery, which adds to her vast wealth.

Her twin brother has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He derives his income from movies and TV shows.

Above is Chloe Schnapp's biography and everything you need to know about Noah Schnapp's twin. Besides being an internet sensation, she is a summer camp lover. In the summer of 2017, she visited Camp Echo Lake in New York's Adirondack Mountains.

