Sam Elliot's wife, Katharine Ross: What is she famous for?
Katherine Ross is a former American actress and author with decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Many recognise her for her roles in productions such as The Graduate, The Stepford Wives and Donnie Darko. She is a recipient of a BAFTA Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Here is more about Sam Elliot's wife.
Katharine and Sam have been married since 1984 and share a daughter named Cleo. She is a model and singer-songwriter well-known for her unique sound. Her mother made headlines in 2011 after it was reported that she stabbed her multiple times in the arm.
Katharine's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Katharine Juliet Ross
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 January 1940
|Age
|29 January 1940
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Hollywood, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|5 feet 5 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|58 kg
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Sam Elliot
|Occupation
|Former actress and writer
|Net worth
|$6 million
How old is Katharine Ross?
Katharine (83 years of age as of 2023) was born on 29 January 1940 in Los Angeles. She went to Los Lomas High School and Santa Rosa Junior College after settling with her family in Walnut Creek, San Francisco.
Katharine Ross' movies and TV shows
After completing her university studies, Katherine ventured into the entertainment industry as an actress and debuted in a television show. Here are her movie and TV credits:
Movies
- 2019: Robert Redford: The Golden Look as Katharine Ross
- 2016: Becoming Mike Nichols as Elaine Robinson
- 2015: An American Tragedy as Katharine Ross
- 2001: Donnie Darko as Dr Lilian Thurman
- 2000: Twentieth Century Fox: The Blockbuster Years as Etta Place
- 1985: Reel Horror as Miss Macy
- 1967: The Graduate as Elaine Robinson
Television shows
- 2015: No Sleep as Johanna Eberhart
- 2008: Entertainment Tonight as Self
- 2008: House of Arrington as Self
- 1968: The Year That Changed America as Katharine Ross
What is Katharine Ross famous for?
She is famous for her roles as Elaine Robinson in The Graduate and Etta Place in Butch Cassidy. Katharine's prominence followed shortly after these productions, which bagged her several nominations.
Katharine Ross' net worth
Her net worth is estimated to be $6 million, which she accumulated from her multifaceted career. Besides acting, Katharine is also a movie and television writer.
Katharine Ross' spouse
She is married to Sam Elliot, a veteran American actor she crossed paths with on set. After years of marriage, Katharine said her "I dos" with her husband in 1984 and was blessed with a daughter.
Katharine Ross' children
Cleo Rose Elliot, Katharine's only daughter, is a singer-songwriter and model from Malibu, California. According to sources, she started playing instruments at a young age and dreamt of having a career in the music industry.
Some of her songs include No More Lies, Man In Black, Angels' Feet, Keep Holdin' On and Take It Back.
What happened between Katherine Ross and her daughter Cleo?
In March 2011, Ross filed a restraining order for her daughter, who reportedly stabbed her multiple times on her arm. In a statement, Katharine said her daughter
"Verbally and emotionally abused her even as a little girl but became increasingly violent at age 12 or 13."
It remains unknown what sparked the incident. Furthermore, the family withdrew the restraining order 30 days after.
What happened to Katherine Ross?
Rumours surfaced on the internet that she had passed away. This followed news of the incident between Cleo and her. Notably, reports have confirmed that she is indeed still alive.
Why did Katharine Ross quit acting?
She quit acting due to her marriage with Conrad Hall. However, it has yet to be discovered if her former husband refused that she carries on with her craft after tying the knot. In this regard, Katharine made her come back to the acting space after divorcing Conrad in 1976.
Katharine Ross has left her mark in Hollywood's film industry with a career that spans over three decades. Sam Elliot's wife will forever be celebrated for her acting prowess, which she has used to entertain US audiences for years.
