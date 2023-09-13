Sam Elliot's wife, Katharine Ross: What is she famous for?

Katherine Ross is a former American actress and author with decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Many recognise her for her roles in productions such as The Graduate, The Stepford Wives and Donnie Darko. She is a recipient of a BAFTA Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Here is more about Sam Elliot's wife.

Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Katharine and Sam have been married since 1984 and share a daughter named Cleo. She is a model and singer-songwriter well-known for her unique sound. Her mother made headlines in 2011 after it was reported that she stabbed her multiple times in the arm.

Katharine's profile summary and bio

Full name Katharine Juliet Ross Gender Female Date of birth 29 January 1940 Age 29 January 1940 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Hollywood, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 5 inches Weight in kilograms 58 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Sam Elliot Occupation Former actress and writer Net worth $6 million

How old is Katharine Ross?

Katharine (83 years of age as of 2023) was born on 29 January 1940 in Los Angeles. She went to Los Lomas High School and Santa Rosa Junior College after settling with her family in Walnut Creek, San Francisco.

Katharine Ross' movies and TV shows

After completing her university studies, Katherine ventured into the entertainment industry as an actress and debuted in a television show. Here are her movie and TV credits:

Movies

2019: Robert Redford: The Golden Look as Katharine Ross

as Katharine Ross 2016: Becoming Mike Nichols as Elaine Robinson

as Elaine Robinson 2015: An American Tragedy as Katharine Ross

as Katharine Ross 2001: Donnie Darko as Dr Lilian Thurman

as Dr Lilian Thurman 2000: Twentieth Century Fox: The Blockbuster Years as Etta Place

as Etta Place 1985: Reel Horror as Miss Macy

as Miss Macy 1967: The Graduate as Elaine Robinson

Television shows

2015: No Sleep as Johanna Eberhart

as Johanna Eberhart 2008: Entertainment To night as Self

night as Self 2008: House of Arrington as Self

as Self 1968: The Year That Changed America as Katharine Ross

What is Katharine Ross famous for?

She is famous for her roles as Elaine Robinson in The Graduate and Etta Place in Butch Cassidy. Katharine's prominence followed shortly after these productions, which bagged her several nominations.

Katharine Ross' net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be $6 million, which she accumulated from her multifaceted career. Besides acting, Katharine is also a movie and television writer.

Katharine Ross' spouse

Sam Elliott attends Paramount and 101 Studios world premiere of 1883 at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

She is married to Sam Elliot, a veteran American actor she crossed paths with on set. After years of marriage, Katharine said her "I dos" with her husband in 1984 and was blessed with a daughter.

Katharine Ross' children

Cleo Rose Elliot, Katharine's only daughter, is a singer-songwriter and model from Malibu, California. According to sources, she started playing instruments at a young age and dreamt of having a career in the music industry.

Some of her songs include No More Lies, Man In Black, Angels' Feet, Keep Holdin' On and Take It Back.

What happened between Katherine Ross and her daughter Cleo?

In March 2011, Ross filed a restraining order for her daughter, who reportedly stabbed her multiple times on her arm. In a statement, Katharine said her daughter

"Verbally and emotionally abused her even as a little girl but became increasingly violent at age 12 or 13."

It remains unknown what sparked the incident. Furthermore, the family withdrew the restraining order 30 days after.

What happened to Katherine Ross?

Rumours surfaced on the internet that she had passed away. This followed news of the incident between Cleo and her. Notably, reports have confirmed that she is indeed still alive.

Why did Katharine Ross quit acting?

She quit acting due to her marriage with Conrad Hall. However, it has yet to be discovered if her former husband refused that she carries on with her craft after tying the knot. In this regard, Katharine made her come back to the acting space after divorcing Conrad in 1976.

Actress Katharine Ross and actor Sam Elliott attend the Second Annual Benefit Concert for the Malibu Emergency Room in Malibu, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Katharine Ross has left her mark in Hollywood's film industry with a career that spans over three decades. Sam Elliot's wife will forever be celebrated for her acting prowess, which she has used to entertain US audiences for years.

READ ALSO: Arnetta Yardbourgh's biography: Who is Shaquille O'Neal's first baby mama?

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing interesting facts about Shaquille O’Neal’s baby mama, Arnetta Yardbourgh. The article reports that Arnetta's relationship with Shaq lasted a few years, and the couple never wed. Despite never being married to the sports star, she was still a prominent figure in his personal life and gave birth to his first child.

She became a businesswoman and philanthropist, founding a coaching, consulting and wellness firm called AY & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Arnetta is also the firm's president, with experience in the industry for well over a decade.

Source: Briefly News