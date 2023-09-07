Arnetta Yardbourgh's biography: Who is Shaquille O'Neal's first baby mama?

American former basketball centre Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most recognisable basketball players to have graced the courts. His commercial success can be attributed to his sports skills, business moves, and eccentric personality. There has also been a focus on his personal life, emphasising the mother of his first child, Arnetta Yardbourgh. What do we know of Arnetta?

Shaquille O'Neal attended the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on 22 May 2023 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Arnetta Yardbourgh's relationship with Shaq lasted a few years, and the couple never wed. Despite never being married to the sports star, she was still a prominent figure in his personal life and gave birth to his first child.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Arnetta Yardbourgh Date of birth 10 December 1971 Age 51 years old as of September 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Height 180 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Children Taahirah O'Neal Profession Businesswoman and philanthropist Education Houston Christian University and Walden University Native language English Net worth $300,000 Social media profiles LinkedIn

Shaq is said to be on good terms with all of his children's mothers and continues to raise his blended family as a unit despite not being in a relationship with the women anymore.

How old is Arnetta Yardbourgh?

Arnetta Yardbourgh (age 51 years as of September 2023) was born in 1971 in Texas. She celebrates her birthday on 10 December.

Arnetta Yardbourgh’s height

According to sources, she stands at 180 cm. In comparison, Shaquille O'Neal's height is 210,82 cm.

Arnetta remains reclusive. Photo: Arnetta Yardbourgh on LinkedIn and on @SHAQ Twitter (modified by author)

Who is Shaquille O'Neal's first baby mama?

Arnetta Yardbourgh is the mother of Shaq's first child. The timeline of Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaquille's relationship could be clearer, especially regarding when they began dating or how they met.

By the time Shaq was drafted into the NBA in 1992, the couple were believed to be dating. The former couple attended the same high school, which could be where their relationship began. This remains to be confirmed.

Who is Shaq's oldest daughter?

Arnetta Yardbourgh’s daughter, Taahirah O'Neal, is Shaq's firstborn child, whom he shares with Arnetta and she is his eldest daughter. Taahirah was born on July 19, 1996.

The ex-wife of Shaq, Arnetta received custody of the former couple's child despite Shaq earning $17.4 million at the time.

The couple share one child, Taahirah O'Neal. Photo: @mearahoneal_ on Twitter (modified by author)

How old is Shaq's youngest child?

The former NBA star has six children. His youngest child, Me'arah O'Neal, was born on 1 May 2006, making her 17 in 2023. Me'arah is an internet personality and athlete who shares her father's basketball passion.

Arnetta Yardbourgh’s career

Arnetta became a businesswoman and philanthropist, founding a coaching, consulting and wellness firm called AY & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Arnetta is also the firm's president, with experience in the industry for well over a decade.

Arnetta Yardbourgh’s net worth

Most sources state Arnetta's net worth as $300,000. Shaquille O'Neal's net worth is considerably larger at $400 million, as reported by most online sources.

Arnetta Yardbourgh is less of a well-known figure than her famous former partner. Yet she has done exceptionally well for herself in her career, becoming a successful mother and businesswoman with a strong family unit despite the circumstances.

