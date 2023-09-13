Sam Elliott's age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Sam Elliott is an American actor famous for playing characters like Carter Slade in Ghost Rider (2007) and General Ross in Hulk (2003). He began acting by taking on multiple roles in television and small film projects. Fans have been curious about Sam Elliott and what he is doing now.
Elliott's career has been primarily associated with Western and cowboy roles, thanks to his distinctive voice and rugged persona. He has become an iconic figure in the entertainment industry and is known for his contributions to the Western genre. His deep voice and moustache are also defining features that have made him easily recognizable in Hollywood.
Sam Elliott's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Samuel Pack Elliott
|Nickname
|Sam
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|August 9, 1944
|Age
|79 years (As of 2023)
|Birthplace
|Sacramento, California
|Country
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Katharine Ross
|Child
|Cleo Rose Elliot
|Parents
|Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie Sparks
|Profession
|Actor
|College
|Clark College in Vancouver
|Net worth
|$20 million
How old is Sam Elliott?
Samuel Pack Elliott, famously known as Sam Elliott, was born on August 9, 1944, in Sacramento, California, USA. He is 79 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality. His parents are Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie Sparks, and he has a mix of Scottish and English ancestry.
Elliott spent most of his childhood in Portland, Oregon. His family moved there when he was 13 years old. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Elliott developed an early love for the outdoors. He developed an affinity for Western culture, which became a prominent theme in his acting career.
Sam Elliott's education
After graduating from David Douglas High School in Portland, Elliott attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, on a drama scholarship. He later transferred to the University of Oregon in Eugene, where he continued his studies in theatre.
Who does Sam Elliott date?
Sam Elliott is married to Katharine Ross. Sam Elliott's wife is also an accomplished actress known for her roles in films such as The Graduate (1967) and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). The couple got married in 1984.
Who are Sam Elliott's children?
Elliott and his wife, Katharine Ross, have one child together. Their daughter's name is Cleo Rose Elliott. Cleo was born on September 17, 1984. She is known for her career as a musician and singer-songwriter, separate from her parents' acting careers.
Sam Elliott's career
Upon his return from the army, Sam Elliott relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Throughout his career, he has been known for his distinctive voice, rugged appearance, and versatility as an actor. Here are some highlights of his career:
Sam Elliott's movies and TV shows
Sam began acting in the late 1960s and early 1970s, appearing in various television shows and minor film roles. Below are his notable film and television roles:
How many movies has Sam Elliott made?
Elliott has appeared in over 100 films, showcasing his acting versatility. Here is a selection of some of his notable films:
- 1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- 1978: The Legacy
- 1979: The Sacketts
- 1985: Mask
- 1989: Road House
- 1993: Tombstone
- 1995: The Quick and the Dead
- 1998: The Big Lebowski
- 2002: We Were Soldiers
- 2007: The Golden Compass
TV roles
Elliott has also contributed significantly to television, taking on various roles in series and miniseries. Here are some of his notable TV roles:
- 1969: Gunsmoke
- 1970: Mission: Impossible
- 1979: The Sacketts
- 1982: The Shadow Riders
- 1986: Houston: The Legend of Texas
- 1991: Conagher
- 1995: Buffalo Girls
- 1999: You Know My Name
- 2016-2020: The Ranch
- 2011-2015: Justified
Military service
After college, Elliott was drafted into the California Air National Guard's 163rd Airlift Wings, serving from 1967 to 1969. His military service included a stint in West Germany. Following his time in the military, he considered pursuing an aviation career but ultimately chose to return to his passion for acting. The National Guard Association honoured him with the Spirit of America award.
What is Sam Elliott famous for?
Elliott is famous for his distinctive voice, enduring presence in Western-themed films, versatility as an actor, and a career that has spanned decades in film and television. His contributions to the entertainment industry have made him an iconic and beloved figure among audiences and fellow actors.
What is Sam Elliott doing now?
Elliott is still active in the entertainment industry despite being in his seventies. He lives with his wife, Katharine, on a seaside ranch in Malibu, California.
What is Sam Elliott's net worth?
Sam has a net worth of $20 million. His acting career has spanned decades and earned him many awards and accolades.
Above is all you need to know about Sam Elliott's early life experiences, including his military time and upbringing in the Pacific Northwest, significantly shaping his acting persona. These experiences and his natural talent helped him establish himself as a prominent figure in Hollywood, particularly in Western and cowboy-themed roles.
