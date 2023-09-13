Sam Elliott is an American actor famous for playing characters like Carter Slade in Ghost Rider (2007) and General Ross in Hulk (2003). He began acting by taking on multiple roles in television and small film projects. Fans have been curious about Sam Elliott and what he is doing now.

Elliott is famous for his distinctive voice, enduring presence in Western-themed films, versatility as an actor, and a career that has spanned decades. Photo: @Elliott (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elliott's career has been primarily associated with Western and cowboy roles, thanks to his distinctive voice and rugged persona. He has become an iconic figure in the entertainment industry and is known for his contributions to the Western genre. His deep voice and moustache are also defining features that have made him easily recognizable in Hollywood.

Sam Elliott's profiles and bio

Full name Samuel Pack Elliott Nickname Sam Gender Male Date of birth August 9, 1944 Age 79 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Sacramento, California Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Leo Height 6 feet 2 inches Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Katharine Ross Child Cleo Rose Elliot Parents Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie Sparks Profession Actor College Clark College in Vancouver Net worth $20 million

How old is Sam Elliott?

Samuel Pack Elliott, famously known as Sam Elliott, was born on August 9, 1944, in Sacramento, California, USA. He is 79 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality. His parents are Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie Sparks, and he has a mix of Scottish and English ancestry.

Elliott spent most of his childhood in Portland, Oregon. His family moved there when he was 13 years old. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Elliott developed an early love for the outdoors. He developed an affinity for Western culture, which became a prominent theme in his acting career.

Elliott in New York City at SiriusXM Studios on June 9, 2017. Photo by Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Sam Elliott's education

After graduating from David Douglas High School in Portland, Elliott attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, on a drama scholarship. He later transferred to the University of Oregon in Eugene, where he continued his studies in theatre.

Who does Sam Elliott date?

Sam Elliott is married to Katharine Ross. Sam Elliott's wife is also an accomplished actress known for her roles in films such as The Graduate (1967) and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). The couple got married in 1984.

Who are Sam Elliott's children?

Elliott and his wife, Katharine Ross, have one child together. Their daughter's name is Cleo Rose Elliott. Cleo was born on September 17, 1984. She is known for her career as a musician and singer-songwriter, separate from her parents' acting careers.

Katharine and Sam at the 17th Annual Women's Image Awards at Royce Hall, UCLA, on February 10, 2016, in Westwood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Sam Elliott's career

Upon his return from the army, Sam Elliott relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Throughout his career, he has been known for his distinctive voice, rugged appearance, and versatility as an actor. Here are some highlights of his career:

Sam Elliott's movies and TV shows

Sam began acting in the late 1960s and early 1970s, appearing in various television shows and minor film roles. Below are his notable film and television roles:

How many movies has Sam Elliott made?

Elliott has appeared in over 100 films, showcasing his acting versatility. Here is a selection of some of his notable films:

1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

1978: The Legacy

1979: The Sacketts

1985: Mask

1989: Road House

1993: Tombstone

1995: The Quick and the Dead

1998: The Big Lebowski

2002: We Were Soldiers

2007: The Golden Compass

TV roles

Elliott has also contributed significantly to television, taking on various roles in series and miniseries. Here are some of his notable TV roles:

1969: Gunsmoke

1970: Mission: Impossible

1979: The Sacketts

1982: The Shadow Riders

1986: Houston: The Legend of Texas

1991: Conagher

1995: Buffalo Girls

1999: You Know My Name

2016-2020: The Ranch

2011-2015: Justified

Elliott during the 2019 Plaza Classic Film Festival at The Plaza Theatre on August 02, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Military service

After college, Elliott was drafted into the California Air National Guard's 163rd Airlift Wings, serving from 1967 to 1969. His military service included a stint in West Germany. Following his time in the military, he considered pursuing an aviation career but ultimately chose to return to his passion for acting. The National Guard Association honoured him with the Spirit of America award.

What is Sam Elliott famous for?

Elliott is famous for his distinctive voice, enduring presence in Western-themed films, versatility as an actor, and a career that has spanned decades in film and television. His contributions to the entertainment industry have made him an iconic and beloved figure among audiences and fellow actors.

What is Sam Elliott doing now?

Elliott is still active in the entertainment industry despite being in his seventies. He lives with his wife, Katharine, on a seaside ranch in Malibu, California.

What is Sam Elliott's net worth?

Sam has a net worth of $20 million. His acting career has spanned decades and earned him many awards and accolades.

Above is all you need to know about Sam Elliott's early life experiences, including his military time and upbringing in the Pacific Northwest, significantly shaping his acting persona. These experiences and his natural talent helped him establish himself as a prominent figure in Hollywood, particularly in Western and cowboy-themed roles.

READ ALSO: Cheyenne Jackson's spouse: Everything known about Jason Landau

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Cheyenne Jackson's spouse, Jason Landau. Jason is an American actor and producer. He is married to actor and comedian Cheyenne Jackson, and the couple married in 2014. They have two children together, Willow and Ethan, and they have been involved in advocacy work related to LGBTQ+ rights and issues.

Source: Briefly News