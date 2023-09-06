Cheyenne Jackson's spouse: Everything known about Jason Landau

Actor Cheyenne Jackson has enjoyed success in many aspects of his life, especially within his career and personal life. Cheyenne Jackson's spouse, Jason Landau, is also an actor with less acting experience and limelight. Apart from being married to a beloved actor, what else do we know of Jason Landau?

Jason Landau and Cheyenne Jackson attended the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on 25 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The happy couple do not shy away from public displays of affection, often posting loved-up photos on their social media while gushing about one another. Cheyenne and Jason are also candid regarding their children, often posting updates on their family life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jason Landau Date of birth 12 April 1977 Age 46 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace United States of America (city and state unknown) Romantic orientation Gay Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Cheyenne David Jackson (2014) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 80 kg Height 180 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue/grey Children Two children (twins Ethan and Willow) Profession Actor and executive Native language English Net worth $5 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Apart from often including their children in their social media presence, the doting parents are familiar with including their children in their professional lives. The twins joined Cheyenne on set before, and he said in the Instagram post he later uploaded that he cannot wait to bring them to set once again.

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne David Jackson first rose to prominence for his memorable performances in the hit Broadway musicals Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002), All Shook Up (2005), Xanadu (2007), and Finian's Rainbow (2009). Since he has featured on the small screen, he has become a fan favourite in shows like American Horror Story (2015 to 2018), 30 Rock (2009 to 2012), and Call Me Kat (2021 to 2023).

Does Cheyenne Jackson have a partner?

As a public figure's fame grows, so does interest in their personal life, and Cheyenne is no exception. Cheyenne is married and in a happy and loving partnership with his husband as of 2023.

Who is Cheyenne Jackson's husband?

Cheyenne has been married twice. He first wed American physicist Monte Lapka and was married to him between 2011 and 2013. The former couple were together for over a decade before they split, and Cheyenne spoke of the marriage's sad end during an interview on The Frank DeCaro Show on SiriusXM in mid-2013.

The Broadway star said of the divorce: 'Yeah, it is a sad thing. It is a sad thing anytime a relationship ends. We had a good long run, almost 13 years.' He further praised his ex-husband despite their relationship ending: 'He is a wonderful man.' Cheyenne married Jason Landau in 2014, marking his second marriage.

Jason and Cheyenne brought their kids along to the Nights of the Jack Friends & Family Night 2020 event at King Gillette Ranch on 30 September 2020 in Calabasas, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Is Cheyenne Jackson still married?

Although the actor did not have good luck regarding marriage the first time, his second marriage has been significantly more successful; Cheyenne and Jason are still happily married at the time of writing. The couple continue to display their strong marriage through social media and public appearances.

How did Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau meet?

The couple met in 2013 at an AA meeting they both attended as they were recovering alcoholics. Cheyenne said it was love at first sight for him when meeting Jason, and they dated and then wed sometime shortly after in the same year.

Does Cheyenne Jackson have children?

The happy couple share two children, a set of twins named Ethan and Willow. Cheyenne and Jason welcomed the twins in October 2016 and have been transparent about raising their modern family since then through frequent posting online regarding their daily lives.

Who plays Will Drake in American Horror Story?

Cheyenne's most prominent roles include his features in the majorly successful horror series American Horror Story. The actor played Will Drake in the show's fifth season, along with the characters Dr. Rudy Vincent, John Henry Moore, and Sidney James.

Jason Landau

Jason Landau's career as an actor and his willingness to show off his happy family life online do not deny the fact that he generally shies away from being in the limelight as much as his famous husband. However, the following facts are most widely reported.

Jason Landau’s age

The actor was born on 12 April 1977 and is 46 years old in 2023. Jason is an Aries.

Jason Landau’s height

Jason stands at 180 cm, slightly higher than the average male height. For those curious, Cheyenne Jackson is 193 cm.

Jason Landau’s movies

The actor does not have the same amount of acting credentials under his belt as his famous spouse. Still, he has starred in a few productions, including:

American Dreams (2002 to 2004)

Subway Café (2004)

Will & Grace (one episode in 2004)

Sunset Junction, a Personal Musical (2011)

The happy couple brought their twins to the Lisa Rinna Joins Celebs, Volunteering In Project Angel Food Kitchen on Thanksgiving on 24 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Jason Landau’s net worth

Jason Landau’s net worth is most widely reported at $5 million. In comparison, Cheyenne Jackson's net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $7 million.

Jason Landau’s profiles

You can find Jason on Instagram under @jasonrlandau, with 65.7K followers. His X (Twitter) page is @jasonlandau, with 160 followers.

Jason Landau is credited as an actor, yet it is presumed he left the entertainment world behind not long before meeting his current husband. He has become a businessman, a proud father, and a doting husband.

READ ALSO: Edge's wife's biography: What happened to Beth Phoenix?

While on famous spouses, Briefly.co.za wrote an article on Canadian professional wrestler and actor Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix. Edge may be an iconic WWE wrestler, but Beth has become famous in the sport in her own right.

What do we know about Beth Phoenix? Here, you can read more about the wrestler's private and professional life, including family, net worth, and social media platforms.

Source: Briefly News