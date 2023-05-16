Meet Bridget Rooney, the famous Zombie or Not Zombie actress

Bridget Rooney's prior relationship with actor Kevin Costner and her son, whom they share, dramatically contributes to her fame. Still, her undeniable acting skills show she is more than her high-profile relationships. Here is everything we know about her, including her acting career, separate from her family members.

Despite being credited as an actress, her acting career is somewhat limited. Regarding Bridget Rooney’s movies, she only had a leading role in the 2011 short film Zombie or Not Zombie, and it seems she did not wish to follow acting after that.

Full name Bridget Rooney Koch Date of birth May 1962 (most commonly reported, date unknown) Age 61 years of age in 2023 Birthplace California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Married to Bill Koch (2005) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 60 kg (most reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Parents Tim Rooney and June Rooney Children One son (Liam Costner) Profession Actress, socialite model Native language English

She is also known for being a socialite, and she established the Oxbridge Academy in 2011 alongside her husband in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kevin Costner

American actor Kevin Costner was born on 18 January 1955 in Lynwood, California. He decided to follow his passion for acting in his early to mid-20s, with his debut being through the character John Logan in Malibu Hot Summer (1981).

His fame has skyrocketed since then, and he is one of the most recognisable actors today. Here are some interesting facts about him before we discuss his relationship with Bridget.

How many biological children does Kevin Costner have?

The actor has seven children with various partners he has had throughout the years. He has Annie (39), Lily (36) and Joe (35) with his ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam (26) with Bridget. He shares his youngest children, Cayden Wyatt (15), Hayes Logan (14), and Grace Avery (12), with his now-estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Who is Kevin Costner's 36-year-old daughter?

Lily Costner is his 36-year-old daughter that has gathered special attention from fans. She has acted in films like The Baby-Sitters Club (1995) and The Postman (1997) and is also a skilled singer.

Moreover, the actress contributed to some soundtracks to her father's music career, including joining his band Kevin Costner & Modern West for a duet of the song Heaven's Gate, taken from the album Tales from Yellowstone.

Who was the love of Kevin Costner's life?

One can only speculate which relationships he found most impactful. Still, he has spoken out after singer Whitney Houston's tragic death in 2012.

At the time of the star's passing, he released a statement that mentioned: 'She was my one true love.' Although their relationship remained platonic, they shared a unique bond he seemed to cherish.

Bridget Rooney

Bridget was one of Kevin's former girlfriends, and they dated between 1995 and 1998. Although their relationship did not make the distance, the couple shared a son and seemed to have split amicably. Here is what else we know of her.

Bridget Rooney’s age

Most reports state she was born in May 1962, but her birthdate has not been disclosed. Regardless, this would make her 61 years of age in 2023.

Bridget Rooney’s husband

She has been happily married to Bill Koch since 2005, with their marriage still going strong today. William 'Bill' Koch founded the petroleum coke and sulphur products company Oxbow Carbon Corp.

Bridget Rooney’s parents

Her parents are Tim Rooney and June Rooney. The couple had six children, and Bridget was the youngest. The star shares a surname with the infamous high-profile Irish-American Rooney family.

Bridget Rooney’s children

The actress only has one child, Liam Costner. She shares her only child with her ex-partner Kevin.

What does Liam Costner do for a living?

Liam is one of Kevin's children that chose not to follow in his famous father's footsteps by going into the acting world. Instead, it is reported that he works in real estate. He also generally does not seem to enjoy the limelight.

Bridget Rooney’s net worth

Her net worth has been reported differently by various outlets; however, it allegedly ranges between $2 million and $20 million. Some sources allege that she and her husband together are worth around $1.6 billion.

Bridget Rooney's career may have been briefly linked to the entertainment world, but she prefers staying out of the limelight and focusing on a profession closer to her heart.

