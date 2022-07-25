A pretty lady who is originally from Durban, has taken to the socials to celebrate becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

Merilyn Pillay smiled from ear to ear as she proudly held up the massive certificate

Netizens were proud of the young lady’s achievement and wished her well for the future

A lovely chartered accountant, originally from Durban, currently residing in England, has taken to LinkedIn to share the amazing news of becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Merilyn Pillay is proud to be SAICA certified. Image: Merilyn Pillay/LinkedIn and Merilyn Pillay/Facebook.

Source: UGC

After several years of hard work after bagging her Bachelor of Accounting Sciences from the University of South Africa (Unisa), and a postgraduate qualification from the same institution, the stunner was happy to obtain the achievement.

Merilyn Pillay, who works at multinational company, Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) in London as an assistant manager, expressed how thrilled she was about the achievement in the LinkedIn post:

“Happiest moment. Finally, Merilyn Pillay, CA(SA).”

Taking to the post’s comment section, social media users sent the high-achiever heartfelt well-wishes:

Caitlin Appulsamy is thrilled for the chartered accountant:

“Congratulations, Meril. I'm so happy for you! Continue to thrive and succeed in all that you do. All the best for the new adventures and opportunities to come.”

Wasim Cassim is hella proud:

“What an incredible achievement! Congratulations, Merilyn! Well done!”

Daniel Chetty expects more amazing milestones:

“Congratulations, Ms Pillay. Cherish the moment of a well-deserved qualification. Now the world is your oyster. Explore.”

George Jardine Casson reacted:

“Congrats, and well done!”

